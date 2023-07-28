"I have a lot of room to improve" - Kai Havertz makes admission on new role at Arsenal following Mikel Arteta's recent comments

Arsenal's Kai Havertz has opened up about his new position at the club following manager Mikel Arteta's comments earlier this week.

The German international has been deployed as a No.8 under the Spanish boss. Havertz has played a number of positions over the course of his career and his time at Chelsea. However, he never cemented his place in a specific position on the field.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Kai Havertz says he wants to repay the faith Mikel Arteta has shown in him. 🤝 🗣️ “I think he [Arteta] was giving me this message from the first second. When I spoke to him the first time I felt the support straight away. This is very important for me as a player.”Kai Havertz says he wants to repay the faith Mikel Arteta has shown in him. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kTcYaag4FK

The German forward has stated that he is happy in his new role at Arsenal. Havertz told ESPN (as quoted by The Mirror):

"I really enjoy it, to play that position [as a No. 8]. I am more on the ball, more integrated in the game. I am really enjoying it. I think I have a lot of room to improve in the games, I am still adapting to the game and everything. So far it is working quite well."

The former Bayer Leverkusen star added:

"I think [goals are] important for my position, and also with my height. I want to score goals. It's part of my game. I always have to arrive there. Hopefully, it works more times in the league now."

Havertz continued:

"The team is amazing and it definitely feels like home already. They have made it very easy for me to integrate with the team. It is fun to be with them, they are all so young and hungry. This is exactly what I wanted and I am very happy to be here."

Arsenal secured Havertz's services from the Blues in the summer for a reported fee of £65 million.

"Kai is one metre 91" - What Mikel Arteta said about Arsenal star Kai Havertz

Arsenal boss Arteta came to Havertz's defense earlier this week amid criticism over his performances. The Spanish manager also spoke about the German international's new role at the club.

Arteta said earlier this week (via the aforementioned article by The Mirror):

"We’re going to have to find the right balance as well, but a year ago, Granit [Xhaka] could never play that as an attacking midfielder. So let’s try to get the work done. It’s the first time we played with four players inside, and three of them had never played for us."

"So three out of four, they never played together ever. So, tranquilo! Day-by-day, keep doing the right things, give people an opportunity to settle them into the right things and we will be fine."

Asad🇵🇸 @asxd_98 Brilliant answer from Arteta about Havertz being "physical". He has a plan for us. pic.twitter.com/syZERQAx2y

Commenting on Havertz's attributes, Arteta continued:

"Kai is one metre 91, so it depends what you mean by physical. Physical is [also] to run, running behind the forward, to tackle. It depends. So we will fit in with the qualities that we have, that’s for sure."

"And the good thing is that we have options as well. When we have a game that is more physical, we can become very physical as well. We have the right options."

Havertz's versatility on the pitch will certainly be helpful for Arsenal during the 2023-24 campaign. The German international also brings with him years of Premier League and Champions League experience.

Havertz played a crucial role in Chelsea's European triumph in 2021, scoring the winner in the final against Manchester City.