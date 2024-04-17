“I had lots of talks with clubs from England" - Jude Bellingham suggests Manchester City lost out to Real Madrid for his signature

Jude Bellingham has confirmed he held talks with several Premier League clubs before joining Real Madrid suggesting he may have turned down Manchester City.

The 20-year-old joined Madrid from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for €103 million (£88 million) last summer. The La Liga giants appeared to see off competition from Manchester City and Liverpool to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Daily Mail reports that the Cityzens were prepared to match any bid for Bellingham. The Reds dropped their interest after learning Dortmund's valuation which was beyond their financial capabilities.

Jude Bellingham lifted the lid on his move to Real Madrid and how Los Merengues attracted him to head to La Liga. He said (via Madrid Zone):

"I had lots of talks with clubs from England, they were all very respectful. But once Madrid came in, the things they said, the way they made me feel, couldn’t be repeated by anyone really."

Bellingham has shone with 20 goals and 10 assists in 34 games across competitions since arriving at the Bernabeu. The 29-cap England international eclipsed Madrid icons Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, and Pruden's joint record by registering 14 goals in his first 15 outings.

The 2023 Golden Boy winner alluded to his groundbreaking start with Carlo Ancelotti's side:

"I’m now getting the rewards of that decision. I’m so grateful really, coming to training everyday with this badge and going out to represent such a great club."

Expand Tweet

Pep Guardiola already had a glowing array of midfielders in his Manchester City squad. Bellingham would have reunited with Erling Haaland at the Etihad had he made the move. The attacking duo were teammates at Dortmund and both have become megastars at their respective clubs since leaving Signal Iduna Park.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker hails 'freak' Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham

Kyle Walker has been amazed by Jude Bellingham.

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker waxed lyrical about his England teammate Jude Bellingham. The Cityzens' captain delved into the former Birmingham City academy graduate's playing style and his confidence upon joining Real Madrid (via Madrid Xtra):

"He is a freak. The athleticism, going from box to box, he's an all-rounder, he can defend, he can attack, he's got skill, he's got a shot on him, the goals he's producing, the confidence to go to Madrid at his age and do what he's doing, you don't do it, do you? If I signed there, I wouldn't be doing this."

Expand Tweet

Bellingham's maturity has been hailed throughout his youth career and this led to him captaining Dortmund last season. He became the youngest captain in Bundesliga history and won the German top-flight's Player of the Season award.

Many forget the Englishman's age due to his confident character. He wasn't fazed by speculation over his future last summer and has made a stunning start at Real Madrid.

Poll : Should Jude Bellingham have joined Manchester City? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback