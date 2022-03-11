"I couldn't love anyone anymore" - Chelsea fans thrilled by performance from 'world class' player against Norwich City

Chelsea fans were in awe of England midfielder Mason Mount's performance against Norwich City on Thursday night at Carrow Road. The 23-year-old produced a match-winning display, scoring a goal and providing an assist while leading the Blues to a 3-1 victory over Dean Smith's side.

The Blues took an early lead thanks to a header by Trevoh Chalobah from a Mason Mount corner in the third minute. Mount doubled the their lead just eleven minutes later before Norwich striker Timo Pukki halved the visitors' advantage by converting a penalty in the 69th minute. Kai Havertz, however, restored Chelsea's two-goal advantage in the 90th minute.

The Chelsea faithful heaped praise on Mount for his performance. The midfielder celebrated his goal by kissing the club's badge, a gesture that warmed the hearts of Blues fans during the difficult times they are going through. Owner Roman Abramovich's assets have been frozen by the UK government, which has directly affected the Blues as the club have been imposed with multiple sanctions.

"Mason Mount kissing the badge after his goal. I couldn't love anyone anymore," said a fan on Twitter.

"Mason Mount and Kai Havertz link up. Kissing the badge," read another Tweet.

"Times like these you learn about who is mercenary and who is proper. Mason Mount is proper," wrote an elated Blues fan.

Mason Mount has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League this season. Thomas Tuchel's side will face a tricky test against an in-form Newcastle United team next weekend. Eddie Howe's side have won six of their last seven games in the league.

Chelsea could lose three key players due to the sanctions imposed by the UK government

Thomas Tuchel reacts against Norwich City.

The Blues could be set to lose Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Andreas Christensen this summer due to the sanctions posed by the UK government on the club's owner, Roman Abramovich. The Blues will not be allowed to renew the contracts of their current players.

Rudiger, Azpilicueta, and Christensen's contracts with the club are set to expire at the end of the season. Rudiger and Christensen have been unable to reach an agreement over a contract extension as Chelsea have been unwilling to meet the duo's respective wage demands.

Antonio Rudiger has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and PSG. Andreas Christensen, on the other hand, has reportedly decided to leave Chelsea and will join Spanish giants Barcelona as per Sports Witness. According to Sport, Azpilicueta has also been offered a two-year contract with an option for an extra year by Barcelona.

