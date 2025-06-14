"I love this boy" - Claude Makelele reveals what Moises Caicedo told him before joining Chelsea

Former Chelsea defensive midfielder Claude Makelele has revealed that Moisés Caicedo spoke to him before joining the Stamford Bridge outfit. Caicedo told Makelele he was a good example for him after deciding to join the Blues in 2023.
In an interview with GiveMeSport, the Frenchman revealed his discussion with Caicedo before the Ecuadorian joined the Blues. He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):
“With Caicedo, I love this boy. He’s humble and hard-working. I talked with him before he arrived at Chelsea and he told me I was his example. I’m sure he can be a success at Chelsea because he’s a good player.”
In his debut term after securing a big-money move (€116 million) to Stamford Bridge, Caicedo struggled to deliver in midfield. In 48 games, he only registered one goal and four assists in his debut season (2023-24).
This led to concerns regarding his capacity to be the Blues's prime defensive midfielder. While some of the Blues supporters felt that he was a failed signing.
However, in the 2024-25 campaign, Caicedo was solid in midfield. He registered a renascent performance that enhanced the defensive aspect and stability of Enzo Maresca's midfield.
Caicedo also contributed two goals and five assists in 45 outings last term and remains a pivotal member of Maresca's set-up.
"They needed a second striker" - Claude Makelele on Chelsea's new signing Liam Delap
Makelele also commented that the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town was necessary. The Frenchman added that Nicolas Jackson can't handle the attacking expectations alone and he needed some form of competition.
In the same discussion with GiveMeSport, Makelele revealed:
“They needed a second striker [in Delap]. He is compatible with [Nicolas] Jackson and adds competition. Jackson can’t do it all alone. I appreciate him. He fought all season. He did a good job, scored a lot of goals and got some assists, but of course another striker is welcome.”
Jackson and Delap are expected to be Maresca's frontline options next term. The competition for a start among the pair is predicted to enhance the side's goalscoring output.