“I would love to be captain” – 26-year-old Chelsea star outlines ambition ahead of new season

Ben Chilwell has thrown his hat in the ring to be made Chelsea's new captain ahead of the new season.

Cesar Azpilicueta led the Blues for four years after Gary Cahill's exit in 2019. But they have been left without a skipper following the Spaniard's transfer to Atletico Madrid this summer.

Given Thiago Silva's (38) experience, he would be an obvious contender for the role. Reece James has also mustered enough playing time in a Chelsea shirt to be considered an experienced player at the club.

Moreover, James is a Cobham graduate and a fan favorite. Chilwell has now shared his desire to captain the Blues in Mauricio Pochettino's debut season in west London.

The 26-year-old left-back told reporters, via the Evening Standard:

"I would love to be captain. I was captain of the youth team at Leicester. Whether I get it or not, it's not going to take away from my role. I don't think you need an armband to be a leader so whether I get it or I don't I'll continue to do what I'm doing."

Chilwell was signed from Leicester City three years ago for a fee of £50 million. Since then, he has registered nine goals and 12 assists in 85 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Injuries, however, have prevented him from realizing his full potential so far. He has missed 58 matches for Chelsea due to fitness issues since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Chilwell says he wants to feel UCL glory with Chelsea once again

Ben Chilwell helped Chelsea win their second UEFA Champions League title in his first season at the club.

Chilwell made 10 appearances and managed to score one goal as Chelsea won the 2020-21 Champions League under Thomas Tuchel. He notably played the full 90 minutes in every match following the Round-of-16.

The England international saw the Blues finish 12th last term and as a result, miss out on Champions League football next season. But he has underlined his desire to help Chelsea return to winning ways.

Chilwell said, via the aforementioned source:

"I won the Champions League in my first season, and after seeing the reaction that it brought around the club, I want to feel that again with Chelsea — not just [anywhere] in football but with Chelsea. I want to help Chelsea get back to winning titles and winning cups. And I know that we will get there soon."

Chilwell will have to compete with Marc Cucurella for a starting berth under Mauricio Pochettino. Lewis Hall (18) and Ian Maatsen (21) will also be knocking on the Argentine's door for playing time down the left flank of defence.