"I would love him to come" - Arsenal legend Ray Parlour wants Mikel Arteta to sign Manchester United star

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour recently revealed his desire to see Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford playing for the Gunners. Appearing on talkSPORT, Parlour pointed out that signing Rashford would be a good move for his old club.

Rashford has struggled to perform well consistently this season. The England international has been quite disappointing in his last few appearances and was criticized for not showing enough desire.

Worried about losing his place in the England national side, it was recently reported that Marcus Rashford is reconsidering his future at Manchester United. Former Gunners star Ray Parlour has asked his club to take advantage of the situation and lure Marcus Rashford to the Emirates Stadium this summer. He said:

“I am sure lots of clubs will be enquiring about Marcus Rashford if he was available in the summer. Certainly Arsenal, I would love him to come to Arsenal."

Due to his lack of form, the 24-year-old no longer has the luxury of starting week in and week out for United. Moreover, the emergence of Anthony Elanga has made it difficult for Rashford to feature for the Red Devils.

If Marcus Rashford ends up deciding to leave Manchester United this summer, then the north London side could be a great option. However, this could all end up being speculation as United might find a way to make Rashford happy.

Arsenal and Manchester United hoping for a top-four finish

After defeating Watford recently in the Premier League, Arsenal have a lead of one point over their rivals Manchester United. Moreover, the Gunner have three games in hand. They are now the firm favorites to finish in a top-four spot ahead of the Red Devils.

It certainly looks like an uphill task for United to secure a Champions League spot after their recent derby defeat against Manchester City. The Red Devils' fixture list will not be easy to navigate, as they are set to face Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the coming weeks.

Tottenham are also in the race to finish in a top-four spot. Hence, the upcoming tie between United and Spurs will be a crucial match for both clubs.

