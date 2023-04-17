“I love you d******d” – Casemiro leaves X-rated note for Manchester United teammate, fans go wild 

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro left a message for his teammate David De Gea on social media. Fans on Twitter are loving the exchange.

The Brazilian midfielder, who joined the Red Devils in the summer from Real Madrid, wrote on social media:

"I love you d******d"

De Gea responded to the post:

"Love you too bro."

Both players started for the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag's side managed a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the weekend. Antony scored one and assisted Diogo Dalot, playing a starring role in the win.

Casemiro, meanwhile, has been absolutely key for Manchester United since his summer arrival. The Brazilian has made 40 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

De Gea has also been a crucial player for Ten Hag's side. The Spaniard has played 47 games across competitions, keeping 21 clean sheets.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen hails Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro

Christian Eriksen came in as a late replacement in Manchester United's starting XI against Nottingham Forest after Marcel Sabitzer had picked up an injury in warm up.

The Dane heaped praise on his midfield partners, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro (via Express):

“They rare two exceptional players, and they know how to move and how to play balls, so it’s easy to fit in even when you’ve been away for a while."

Eriksen added:

“They helped me a lot, in general, (so has) the team; it’s been really good. So it’s easy to slot in. I’m sure we’ll be full of energy for both games and full of confidence to go into the (fixtures) and really win to go through in both tournaments. It will be two fun games.”

United, though, will miss Fernandes in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against Sevilla on Thursday (Apri; 20).

The Portuguese picked up a yellow card in the first leg and has now garnered three yellow cards in the knockouts. He's suspended as a result. The first leg of the tie at Old Trafford ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Poll : 0 votes