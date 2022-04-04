“I love what he does” – John Terry names his choice to become next Chelsea captain

Chelsea legend John Terry believes forward Mason Mount has all the credentials to become club captain. Terry captained the Blues for 19 years, becoming their most successful skipper during that period.

Current captain Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new one-year deal at the club, keeping him at Stamford Bridge for another year. However, there remains uncertainty over who will assume the role of club captain.

The Blues do boast the likes of vice-captain Jorginho, the experienced Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic in their ranks. However, Terry believes Mount fits the profile as he feels fans can relate to the Englishman. He told StadiumAstro (via EveningStandard):

“When you’re captain, it’s important that you’re a consistent performer week in, week out."

This is something that the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, who have been tipped to become permanent captain, cannot guarantee as a potential new midfielder is being targeted this summer. Terry continued:

“When you play, you give a solid seven or eight out of ten every week. Azpi does that for the group and he’s that example for everyone else to follow. I love what he does but I think the progression from that when he does decide to go, leads itself to Mase [Mount] for me."

“I think Mase has got the ability to go on and grab the game by the scruff of its neck. The Chelsea fans relate to him, he’s Chelsea through and through - his family are as well. And I would love to see it.”

Would Mason Mount make a good Chelsea captain?

Mount certainly has the credentials to become Chelsea skipper

Despite only being 23-years-old, Mount has a huge amount of experience for his age. The English forward was instrumental in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League success last season. He was also part of the England national side that made it to the final of the European Championships last summer.

The forward has shown maturity beyond his years on numerous occasions. He is similar to West Ham United captain Declan Rice because of the way he carries himself.

Terry is correct in his analysis of Mount's relationship with Blues fans as the homegrown talent has been a fan favorite ever since making his debut in 2019. Perhaps with more knowledge and experience under his belt playing with the likes of Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva, Mount will fill the skipper role.

