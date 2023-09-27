"I love you and it's not enough" - Rafaella Santos reveals Neymar's nickname as she pays emotional tribute to Brazil international

Neymar Jr.'s sister Rafaella Santos took to Instagram to show her love and appreciation for the Brazil international. The 31-year-old gifted her a pair of shoes and she thanked him through a post, highlighting their strong relationship and revealing her nickname for him, 'Juninho'.

She posted a picture of herself with the shoes, with the caption:

"Few things transcend the feeling of being on a football field for you. And our love is without a doubt one of them... You are the perfect translation of God's love and kindness towards me. And no matter how many times I come and tell you this, you more than anyone know how real this feeling is. Being your sister means being able to live daily with care, love, admiration and partnership regardless of the circumstances, Juninho. Time and distance are very relative when it comes to our connection We never forget the essentials - affection, eye contact, good conversation, a wide smile, and being grateful."

She went on to add:

"What an honor to be part of your story! What an honor to be able to follow closely the future that you once envisioned, my boy! And we know... the quality of the company greatly influences the beauty of the path. And perhaps that explain what it feels like to be your sister. Always together! ALWAYS! Ineffable, Juninho. That which cannot be described, intense and indescribable. Tattooed on the skin and chest, of what is my love for you! Today is a great day to be proud (even more) of all the progress and history you've made so far. I love you, and it's not enough!"

It is well-known that Neymar shares a strong relationship with Santos. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker even has her face tattooed on his forearm.

Neymar breaks silence over reports of disagreement with Al-Hilal coach

The 31-year-old has shut down rumors of wanting to get the coach fired.

Al-Hilal attacker Neymar has responded to the rumors of him wanting to get head coach Jorge Jesus sacked. An Instagram post claimed that he had disagreements with the trainer and requested the management to fire Jesus immediately.

He commented on the post:

“Lies... Y'all got to stop believing these things, pages like this... with millions of followers you can't keep posting fake news! With all due respect in the world, I ask you to stop this. This is a lot of disrespect.”

Jorge Jesus was appointed as head coach of Al-Hilal in the summer for the second time, having already worked at the club in the 2018-19 season. He had just led Turkish side Fenerbahce to their first trophy in nine years, winning the Turkish Cup.

Neymar is yet to open his goal-scoring account after signing for the Saudi Pro League side from PSG. He missed the former part of the season with an injury..