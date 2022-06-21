“I love everyone” – Arsenal star Kieran Tierney’s old comments resurface amid Manchester City links

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City this summer.

A report by the Scotsman has linked the Premier League champions with a move for the Scotland international. However, the 25-year-old signed a contract extension with the Gunners last year and committed his long-term future to the Emirates outfit, saying:

"I think the vision of the club and where it wants to go, the expectations of the club is where I want to be in football, at the top. There's no doubt about it that we're not where we want to be just now but we're going in the right direction."

Tierney added:

"The way the club is run from the inside is amazing, I love everyone - all the staff, the players, the manager and working with them is an absolute joy. So being happy in life speaks for a lot and I am happy and more than happy to commit my future."

His comments last year will serve as a confidence boost for Arsenal fans amidst speculation linking him with a move to the Etihad.

Manchester City are in the market for a left-back, with the Daily Mail reporting that they are set to make an opening bid for Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella.

Kieran Tierney has a key role to play as Arsenal seek top-four finish next season

Tierney was named interim captain of Arsenal last season by Mikel Arteta (in pic)

Kieran Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in a deal worth £25m in the summer of 2019.

The Scotland international came through the Celtic academy and made his first-team debut in April 2015. He became a regular for the Bhoys and soon garnered attention due to his displays on the left flank of defense.

Overall, Tierney made 170 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish champions before sealing a move to the Premier League. The left-back became an instant hit at the Emirates and won fans over with his passionate displays and leadership abilities.

He has struggled with injuries throughout his time in north London. However, the defender remains an invaluable member of Mikel Arteta's squad and was recently named interim captain of the team.

Tierney has made 87 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring four goals. The Premier League giants may require his leadership even more next season, with some senior players in the squad having departed in the last few months.

