"I love this guy, like he knows" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Arsenal have a truly 'incredible' player 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Arsenal have an outstanding player on their books in the form of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Manchester City in the recently concluded summer transfer window for a reported fee of around £45 million. The forward was given the number nine shirt and is leading their attack in the 2022-23 season.

Pep Guardiola has acknowledged the fact that he had a talented player in Jesus. Manchester City could not pass on the opportunity to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and thus decided to sell Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal.

Speaking at a press conference, Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying the following (via The Boot Room):

“We had an incredible striker with Gabriel. I was delighted with Gabriel, I love this guy, like he knows."

On Haaland's transfer, he said:

"Txiki [Begiristain] talked to me and it was a two-second conversation: ‘Okay, fine’. What would you say? We had an incredible striker in Gabriel Jesus. But we had the chance to bring [Erling] here so why not?”

It is worth mentioning that the Norwegian was not the only striker Manchester City signed in the summer. The defending Premier League champions also brought in young Argentine forward Julian Alvarez. It was therefore the right time for Jesus to leave Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus has flourished at Arsenal so far this season

Jesus wasn't a first-choice striker whilst at Manchester City. At Arsenal, however, he has featured in all seven games across competitions and has made a great start to life in north London. The Brazilian forward has scored three goals and provided three assists in those matches.

Jesus had a great outing against Leicester City last month. Arsenal secured a 4-2 win against the Foxes with the Brazilian forward scoring and assisting twice on the occasion.

Jesus has moved to the Emirates at the most apt point of his career. Regular game time and his form make him a frontrunner to make it into Brazil's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

