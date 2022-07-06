"I would love it" - 29-year-old striker urges his club to sign Arsenal man looking for exit

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias would love to have Hector Bellerin back at their club as the Spaniard looks to find way out of Arsenal. Bellerin spent last season on loan with Los Verdiblancos and played a big role in helping them secure Europa League football.

The 27-year-old also lifted the Copa Del Rey with the club, their first piece of silverware in 17 years, before returning to north London.

According to Spanish news outlet Estadio Deportivo, Bellerin has made it clear to Arsenal that he wants to leave permanently this time.

Iglesias, his teammate at Betis last season, revealed that he would be delighted to have the full-back return to Seville again. He told Mundo Deportivo:

“I talk to him a lot. For me, he is a very important person. A friend that you take with you forever.

“I would love it (if Bellerin returned). If I had to decide, he would be here right now. But since I don’t have to negotiate (the deals) – luckily because it would be fatal – we’ll see what happens."

Further emphasizing that Bellerin is always welcome at the club, Iglesias said:

“He has always shown his love for the club and the desire to be here. Whatever happens, he is welcome.”

The Gunners are willing to accept a cut-price of £10 million, as per HITC, although Betis president Antonio Cordon thinks a permanent deal is difficult.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Hector Bellerín? He’s in love with Betis. He’s now back at Arsenal and we will see what happens, he knows our situation."

Bellerin has one more year left on his contract with the north London side.

Arsenal revamping their squad

It's been a busy summer thus far at the Emirates, with Arsenal seeing a few arrivals and departures already.

Alexandre Lacazette, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Matteo Guendozi have all left, while four new players have been signed.

Gabriel Jesus became the latest signing after his move from Manchester City was made official on Tuesday. He joins Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira among the list of acquisitions thus far.

The club are far from done, however, and more new players could arrive as the north London outfit seek to end their Champions League drought next season.

Arsenal begin their 2022-23 Premier League season on August 5 against Crystal Palace.

