Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar and his partner Bruna Biancardi are expecting a daughter. Hidreley Diao, a digital artist, has recently made an artificial intelligence (AI) projection about how the couple's baby girl would look like.

Neymar and Biancardi have decided to name their daughter Mavie. Diao has tried to predict how she will look between the age of four and five through AI.

Diao has previously worked on the same type of digital art for many celebrities. However, he doesn't always have the best reputation as he himself admitted that many celebrities have blocked him for it. He said (via Estadao):

“What I like most is working with celebrities, I love messing with their faces. I've already had some projects, such as removing makeup from celebrities or aesthetic procedures. This was one that went viral. There was Eliana , Sandy , who even didn't like the art at all, she even blocked me.”

Here's Diao's prediction about how Neymar and Biancardi's child Mavie could look like:

The digital artists' prediction

Bruna Biancardi's sister slammed Neymar after the PSG superstar admitted to cheating

PSG superstar Neymar recently admitted that he cheated on his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi. He posted a long social media message to apologize to his partner.

Bruna's sister, Bianca, has now slammed the attacker for what he did. She posted a long message on social media bashing the Brazilian. Bianca wrote on the post (via AS):

"You could send this on WhatsApp, but since he likes to joke on the internet, let's go. To be clear, as long as this exposure and debauchery continue to happen, I will continue to speak. I suggest you stop dealing with serious situations with laughter. I know it's hard to realize the seriousness of the situation when you don't have responsibility, commitment, and care for others."

She added about the PSG superstar:

"The comments on the photo where he acknowledges the betrayal prove that. Many quote God and Bible verses. The famous 'Christians', who speak, but do not apply the word of God in the day to day and in their relationships."

Bianca further added:

"He's making fun of the situation instead of feeling embarrassed. He's laughing on social media and leaving my sister in a bad place, once again. A man who refuses to be a man refuses to mature and take responsibility for what he does."

PSG's Neymar and his partner Bruna have since been spotted visiting a night club in Brazil.

