“I love you so much” - Lionel Messi responds to PSG superstar Neymar’s emotional farewell message

Neymar Jr. penned an emotional message for Lionel Messi, who played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday (June 3). The Argentine has now given a heartwarming response to his former Barcelona teammate's message.

Messi and Neymar have been close since their days at the Catalan club. It was a dream scenario for many fans when the pair reunited at the Parisian club in 2021. Messi's chapter in Paris, though, has come to an end.

Paying tribute to Messi, Neymar wrote on Instagram:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

Reacting to the post, Lionel Messi wrote in the comments:

"Thanks Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we once again enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being crack, you're a beautiful person and that's what it's worth in the end. I love you very much."

A heartwarming exchange between two superstars

Messi and Neymar shared the pitch 206 times during their career, combining for 67 goals. The bulk of it came during their time at Barcelona. While their stint at PSG was not as illustrious, it was still a joy for fans to watch.

Lionel Messi has been heavily linked with a move to Al-Hilal after PSG exit

Lionel Messi's PSG exit has raised questions about the Argentine's future. The 35-year-old has been linked with clubs like Al-Hilal and Barcelona. Al-Hilal, though, looks Messi's most favorable destination at the moment.

They have reportedly tabled an offer of £320 million per season for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. A move to the Middle-Eastern side will mark the end of Messi's time in European football.

The transfer, however, will reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese plays for Al-Hilal's city rivals Al-Nassr. With Karim Benzema also on the verge of joining Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League could be massive next season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes