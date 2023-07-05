“I love that pressure” – Luis Enrique makes honest admission about PSG's ambition involving Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have unveiled Luis Enrique as the newly minted head coach of their first team at their state-of-the-art training ground in Poissy. The former Barcelona manager replaces Christophe Galtier whose departure was finalized earlier today following a mutually agreed early contract termination.

Galtier, along with his son John Valovic-Galtier, was placed in custody for questioning over allegations of racist comments when the former was in charge of Nice.

The welcoming ceremony was initiated by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, warmly receiving Luis Enrique into the PSG fold. The Spanish manager graced the stage with a brief introduction in French, hinting at his intentions to swiftly embrace the local language.

Upon fielding questions about the looming task of bagging PSG's maiden Champions League title, Enrique displayed infectious optimism (via Get Football News France):

“I love that pressure. Just because our rivals have more experience, it doesn’t mean we can’t compete with them. The Champions League is an objective for us. Being ambitious in life is a good thing. We want to get the best out of the team – it’ll be a challenge, but I’m happy to take it on.”

As Luis Enrique and PSG embark on this project, it's clear that the club is not just seeking success on the domestic front, where they have since excelled. They are hoping for a strong and determined presence in the European landscape. Enrique might just be the catalyst to steer the Parisians to their first-ever Champions League triumph.

Luis Enrique takes the reins at PSG

The Parisians have officially ushered in a fresh era, confirming that Luis Enrique has assumed the role of the club's new head coach.

Enrique's appointment signifies his return to club management since stepping down from the Spanish national team in December 2022. Despite garnering interest from illustrious clubs like Tottenham and Napoli in the intervening period, Enrique has now opted to plant his managerial roots in Paris.

He notably departed his last club management role at Barcelona in 2017, and now has the formidable task of steering the star-studded Parisian ship. He will be keen on achieving longevity in the high-pressure role, aiming to surpass Galtier's tenure. The former coach, despite clinching the Ligue 1 title last season with PSG, couldn't sustain beyond a year at the helm.

