“I love Rice, I love Foden but he is an absolute unbelievable football player” - Gary Neville names Arsenal star as Player of the Season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard as his Premier League Player of the Season. He picked him above the likes of Declan Rice and Phil Foden.

Odegaard has been exceptional for the Gunners, leading them into another title race. He has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 34 league games this season. Even outside of stats, he's been the main creator for his side more often than not.

Gary Neville picked Odegaard as the Premier League Player of the Season and explained his reasoning, saying (via Metro):

"I didn’t have to think about it at all. I think every game I’ve watched of Arsenal, he’s a beautiful player. He knits everything together. I love Rice, I love Foden, but for me that is an absolute unbelievable football player.

"He’s the best player in the league I’ve seen this season on a regular basis. He takes the balls on the half-turn, tries to play them through – the right type of passes. If he had, for instance, a striker who made those little darting runs like an Aguero, the amount of chances he creates is unbelievable. I think that’s his peak this season."

Arsenal are currently a point above Manchester City in the Premier League standings, having played one more game.

Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur amidst thrilling title race against Arsenal

The Cityzens have won the Premier League title three in a row and are hoping to make it an unprecedented four titles in four years. They have their fate in their hands but the race is now set to go to the final matchday on May 19.

Manchester City are currently second, a point behind Arsenal in the table with a game in hand. They will face Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday (May 14). If they beat Spurs and then go on to beat West Ham United on the final day, City will win the title.

However, if they drop points, Arsenal can win the title by beating Everton at home on the final day. The Gunners also have a superior goal difference (61-58).

Manchester City's record away at Tottenham has been poor as they last won away against Spurs in the Premier League in 2018. However, they did beat the north London side 1-0 away in the FA Cup earlier this season.

Spurs, meanwhile, are also battling for fourth place. They need to win their remaining two games and hope Aston Villa lose their final game to finish inside the top four.