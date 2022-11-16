"I would love to see either Messi or Ronaldo win" - Wayne Rooney provides classy response when asked who he would like the FIFA World Cup winners to be 

Wayne Rooney was in the headlines this week after Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview, but the Manchester United legend still wants his former teammate or Lionel Messi to win the FIFA World Cup.

While speaking to the Times of India, Rooney was quizzed about Messi and whether the possibility of this being his last World Cup would put pressure on the Argentina captain. The Red Devils legend claimed that the PSG star is used to pressure, and the idea of leaving a legacy behind would surely be in his thoughts.

He went on to reveal that he would love to see either Messi or Ronaldo win the tournament in Qatar this year. He said:

"I'm sure he's used to dealing with expectations. The idea of leaving a legacy is surely going through his mind. I would love to see either Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo win the World Cup. It would be a fitting end to their incredible careers. I'm sure Messi will be doing everything he can to try and help Argentina win."

Is this Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's last FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi turned 35 this year, while Cristiano Ronaldo is 37 years old. The duo have been dominating world football for over a decade now, but have not managed to get their hands on the World Cup.

The PSG star came close with Argentina in 2014, but lost the final to Germany. The Manchester United forward has not managed to make it to the final in his career, and both are yet to score in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

The Argentina captain has hinted that this would be his last World Cup while speaking with TYC Sports in the summer. He said:

"I don't know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming. After Qatar I will have to reassess many things. It has been a while that I am happy here, since before winning the Copa. I am thankful for all this they make me feel every time I come to Argentina."

Cristiano has not confirmed if it will be his last World Cup but has admitted that it is not his final tournament with Portugal.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes