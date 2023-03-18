"I would love to see Messi return" - Barcelona star wants PSG's Lionel Messi to come back to the La Liga club and help them win a UCL

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo recently claimed that he would love to see Lionel Messi make a return to Camp Nou. Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is yet to agree on a new deal regarding an extension.

There are widespread reports linking Messi back to a move to the Blaugrana. Araujo, who has been one of the Catalan club's most reliable players in recent seasons, wants to see the Argentine back.

Speaking to Infobae, Araujo said:

"I would love to see Messi return to Barcelona, he is the best in the world and would help us win another Champions League. We have a nice friendship."

Araujo was further quizzed about his memories of playing alongside Lionel Messi. The Uruguayan defender said (via BarcaUniversal):

"We have a very nice friendship. When I got to the first team, he was always with Lucho (Luis Suárez) and they invited me to drink mates with them. They received me very well. And when Lucho went to Atlético de Madrid, I took his place and always sat next to Leo. He is a spectacular person."

"Everybody knows what kind of footballer he is, but as a person he is also amazing. He is a winner, and he shows it on and off the court. History constantly demonstrates all that he won. We would be delighted to have him play with us again."

Rodrigo De Paul wants former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi at Atletico Madrid

Lionel Messi's future remains uncertain. His international teammate Rodrigo De Paul wants the former Barcelona ace to join Atletico Madrid.

De Paul said (via GOAL):

"Let [Messi] come here. We tell Angelito [Correa] to give him 10 and we look for an apartment in the center of Madrid."

While Messi and De Paul are very close teammates and share a great friendship, it's unlikely the midfielder will get his wish.

It's hard to imagine Lionel Messi playing for any club other than Barcelona if he indeed returns to La Liga.

