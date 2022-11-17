"I love Solskjaer" - Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about the respect he has for former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken fondly of his respect for former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, the Portuguese forward was asked for his opinion on his time playing under Solskjaer.

The Norweigan was in charge when Ronaldo, 37, returned to Old Trafford in 2021.

However, he was sacked in November of that year after a poor run of form in the league.

The Red Devils suffered a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford, a 2-0 loss away at Manchester City, and an embarrassing 4-1 humbling by Watford.

Ronaldo has respect for Solskjaer and feels he did a good job:

"I love Solskjær. I think he was a top person, because what I keep inside my heart, it's the heart of the persons. And Ole for me, is a top person. It's hard to assume [the role] after Sir Alex Ferguson, but I think he did a good job."

Manchester United replaced Solskjaer with interim coach Ralf Rangnick, who Ronaldo does not hold in high regard.

The Red Devils forward made his feelings clear when Morgan asked him for his thoughts over Rangnick being Solskjaer's replacement (via Fabrizio Romano):

“When you sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær, you should bring a top manager, not a sports director…I love Solskjær - I never saw Rangnick as the boss because I saw some points that I never agreed."

Rangnick took over United with the club sitting in eighth in the league and with players' confidence at rock bottom.

The Red Devils went five games unbeaten at the start of the German's tenure, but the wheels started falling off.

Rangnick ended his time with United, having overseen 11 wins, nine draws, and as many defeats in 29 fixtures.

He took over a Red Devils side that had made it to the final of the Europa League and finished second in the league under Solskjaer the previous season.

However, Rangnick could only lead United to sixth, and they finished the campaign trophyless.

Rangnick responded to Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's jibe that he was not a coach

Rangnick remained tight-lipped over Cristiano Ronaldo's jibe

Cristiano Ronaldo also claimed that he was bemused by the appointment of Rangnick because he is not a coach.

The German had been working as Lokomotiv Moscow's managing director before he headed to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo told Morgan:

“If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him.”

Austria national team manager Rangnick responded when asked for his thoughts on the comments:

“I’m the team boss of Austria’s national team, it’s not my job to judge that. (It’s) the job of Manchester United and the sports journalists.”

Rangnick is leading Austria into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Before temporarily coaching Manchester United, he managed the likes of Hoffenheim, Schalke, and RB Leipzig.

