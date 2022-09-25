"I love his style" - Brazilian great Ronaldinho names his favorite Belgian footballer right now

Brazil legend Ronaldinho has lauded Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, claiming him to be his favorite Belgian player.

The iconic Barcelona attacker has spoken about the qualities Roberto Martinez's side possesses ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He took the time to praise De Bruyne, saying (via Voetbul Nieuws):

“(Kevin) De Bruyne is my favourite Red Devil. I love his style. Okay, he’s not a dribbler like Eden Hazard, but he has great technique."

Ronaldinho added:

"He is a great player.”

Premier League @premierleague Kevin De Bruyne leads the charge for the @Castrol Playmaker of the Season award 🤩 Kevin De Bruyne leads the charge for the @Castrol Playmaker of the Season award 🤩 https://t.co/5xEPujQ5hq

De Bruyne has made a scintillating start to the season for Manchester City with eight assists in his first 10 appearances.

He has been a key member of the Belgian national team ever since making his international debut back in 2010.

The City midfielder has earned 92 international caps, scoring 25 goals, but is yet to lift a trophy with the Red Devils.

Time is running out for a side many deem to be Belgian's 'golden generation' to achieve World Cup glory.

Ronaldinho went on to praise the AC Milan contingent in the squad:

"Three Red Devils (Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere and Origi, ed.) play at AC Milan, my ex-club. That proves that there is a lot of quality in your selection."

The legendary Brazilian also took the time to praise Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard who captains the Belgian side:

"Eden Hazard is the Belgian who most resembles me in the way he plays. I hope he gets back to his top level soon."

Belgium were a thorn in Brazil's side at the last World Cup in 2018 when they eliminated Selecao in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win. De Bruyne scored the winner in that game.

City Report @cityreport_ Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez: "Don't take for granted watching Kevin De Bruyne play." Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez: "Don't take for granted watching Kevin De Bruyne play." https://t.co/AYTygm9RVf

Ronaldinho predicts Brazil and Spain as the two favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldinho has made Brazil one of his picks for the World Cup

Ronaldinho has chosen Brazil and Spain as the two nations he believes have the best chances of achieving World Cup glory in Qatar.

The former Milan forward said (via Daily Post):

There are many who come strong. Spain, with the spirit of Luis, is one. Luis [Spain coach] was a phenomenon on and off the pitch, but I think Brazil is very good too.”

Brazil kick off their World Cup against Serbia on November 24 before facing Switzerland on November 28 and Cameroon on December 2.

It appears to be quite an achievable group for Ronaldinho's native country to progress from.

Meanwhile, Spain's group E consists of Costa Rica, Germany and Japan with Luis Enrique's side's first clash with the Costa Ricans on November 23.

De Bruyne's route to World Cup glory with Belgium sees them take on Canada, Morocco and Croatia in Group F.

