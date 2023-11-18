“I would love to have him at United” - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes on Red Devils’ transfer target

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has expressed his willingness to have Benfica midfielder Joao Neves at Old Trafford.

Neves, 19, has a goal and an asisst in 18 games across competitions this season for the Portuguese giants. With United looking to shore up their midfield, the teenager has emerged as a promising option.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils sent scouts to watch the midfielder during Benfica's recent game against Sporting CP. Fernandes has now said that he would love to have his younger compatriot at Old Trafford, predicting a bright future for the player:

The Red Devils captain said (as per Sport tv Portugal via Romano):

“I would love to have him at United, he has top quality! But it’s João choice. He’s great player, but it depends on the coach ideas! He will have a great future, in United or somewhere else."

Erik ten Hag's side have blown hot and cold this season, enduring a whopping nine defeats across three different competitions. That includes five defeats in the league, where they lie sixth, nine points behind leaders Manchester City (28) after 12 games.

How has Bruno Fernandes fared for Manchester United this season?

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has had a decent - if not spectacular - start to the 2023-24 season for Manchester United.

The 29-year-old has bagged four goals and three assists in 17 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - three goals and two assists - have come in the league.

His two other goal contributions - one goal and an assist - have come in the UEFA Champions League, where United are last in their group. The Red Devils have lost three of their opening four games and need to win their remaining two games - Bayern Munich (home) and Galatasaray (away) to stand a chance of reaching the knockouts.

Overall, Fernandes has been a solid performer for Manchester United since arriving in January 2020. The former Sporting CP midfielder has 68 goals and 57 assists in 202 games across competitions.