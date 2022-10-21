“I love the way he played, very aggressive, good mentality” – Lisandro Martinez names ex-Manchester United star as his idol

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has named former Red Devils defender Gabriel Heinze as his role model growing up.

Martinez moved to Old Trafford in the summer following a big-money transfer (£56 million) from Ajax. Despite a rocky start, the Argentine has established himself as a first-choice option in Manchester United's back four, having put on several impressive performances.

During an interview with Sky Sports, the Argentina international was asked about his role models when growing up, to which he named Heinze. The former defender was similar to Martinez in many ways, as he too was a left-footed defender who starred for Manchester United and Argentina.

Martinez stated in his interview:

"That's right. Gabriel Heinze is my idol. I love him. I love the way he played, very aggressive, good mentality, good mentality in the duels. Every game as a final. He was a top player."

Martinez was then asked if he sees similarities in the way he plays the game to Heinze, to which he replied:

"I try to play like him. We are a bit different as well, but I like his mentality."

The defender also confirmed that he chatted to Heinze about his big move.

The retired defender having played 84 times for the Red Devils in the mid-2000s before moving to Real Madrid in 2007.

Martinez said about his chat with the former Argentina international:

"We just spoke about football and life."

Lisandro Martinez aware Manchester United must be patient under Erik ten Hag

The centre-back's time at Old Trafford got off to the worst possible start. He was substituted at half-time during Manchester United's humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford early in the season.

Martinez was scapegoated for the performance, with many dubbing his height as a major problem. However, that while the turnaround may be slow, it will be worth it in the end, as he further added:

"Sometimes we have to be patient, you know. Especially in the beginning, we know that we did not play how we wanted. But it is part of football, we learn. It is experience. We have a new team, a new system. Now we have to keep going."

He added:

"It is difficult. Especially in football, you don't have time. If you lose you are a really bad player or a really bad team. But we know what we are. We have to be calm, we have to be patient, and always try hard."

