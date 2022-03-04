“I would love to but this will be against everything we have done recently” – Arsenal fans react to online poll suggesting move for striker

Arsenal fans have reacted to an online poll suggesting the club should move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Manager Mikel Arteta has had a huge impact at Arsenal since taking over as manager in 2019. The club are looking primed to return to Champions League football for the first time since 2017. They are now setting their sights on some top targets in European football.

Lewandowski, 33, has been in electric form this season for Bayern Munich, scoring 28 times in 24 Bundesliga appearances.

His contract with the German club expires in the summer of 2023. He is yet to agree a new deal and has attracted interest from top European sides including Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Arsenal have not been linked with a move yet. But that hasn't stopped The Gooner Talk from fantasizing about the Polish striker potentially coming to the Emirates.

In a poll, they asked Arsenal fans whether they would like to see Lewandowski sign for the Gunners in the summer on £400,000 wages.

The Gooner Talk @TheGoonerTalkTv Would you sign Lewandowski for Arsenal in the summer on £400,000pw deal for 2 years? Would you sign Lewandowski for Arsenal in the summer on £400,000pw deal for 2 years?

Here are some of the responses:

The Galactic Gooner 🛸 KROENKE OUT! @GalacticGooner @TheGoonerTalkTv As amazing as he’d likely be I want to avoid those kinds of deals at all cost, we’ve been burned giving those kind of deals to Ozil, Auba etc. @TheGoonerTalkTv As amazing as he’d likely be I want to avoid those kinds of deals at all cost, we’ve been burned giving those kind of deals to Ozil, Auba etc.

Doom & Gooner @doomandgooner @TheGoonerTalkTv No, we can’t keep making the same errors and it’s such a huge gamble if at his age his level translates to the rigours of the PL. @TheGoonerTalkTv No, we can’t keep making the same errors and it’s such a huge gamble if at his age his level translates to the rigours of the PL.

Marcin Ostrowski @ostrzejszy1 @TheGoonerTalkTv I would love to but this will be against everything we have done recently... @TheGoonerTalkTv I would love to but this will be against everything we have done recently...

Mark @markshaped1141 @TheGoonerTalkTv No. I want players coming to the club with ambition n hunger. This feels more like Sanchez to Utd just one last big pay deal before he retires. @TheGoonerTalkTv No. I want players coming to the club with ambition n hunger. This feels more like Sanchez to Utd just one last big pay deal before he retires.

VV @RemontadaVV

Think we should have learned our lessons regarding large contracts with ageing footballers. Avoid. @TheGoonerTalkTv If he was 25 maybe.Think we should have learned our lessons regarding large contracts with ageing footballers. Avoid. @TheGoonerTalkTv If he was 25 maybe. Think we should have learned our lessons regarding large contracts with ageing footballers. Avoid.

There is a clear consensus within the Gunners fanbase that the club need to rid themselves of the old transfer strategy which saw them pay huge sums.

Would Lewandowski be a good fit at Arsenal?

Lewandowski has had yet another fine season with Bayern.

A transfer to the Gunners seems highly unlikely as it does not fit with the type of profile Mikel Arteta targets.

They are now a team of young and hungry stars that are on the cusp of hitting the peaks of their careers. This is something Lewandowski has already been through.

The 33-year-old continues to impress each year and surely should have won the Balon d'Or last year. But his age just doesn't fit with what Arteta is trying to achieve.

His wages would surely have a negative effect financially and moralistically on the side. There is now a need for a proper thought-process behind transfers and contract renewals.

The Polish striker could flourish at the north London outfit. He is a goal-scoring machine who can come alive at any given moment. Sitting up top with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard feeding him would be quite the front line.

But the pace of the Premier League could nullify Lewandowski's threat. Younger profile strikers such as Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, Chelsea's Armando Broja and Lille's Jonathan David make more sense for the Gunners.

Arteta will certainly be in the market for a new forward but do not expect to see Lewandowski leading the line for the Gunners.

Edited by Aditya Singh