“I love you without beginning or end” – When Antonela Roccuzzo wrote emotional message for Lionel Messi after their wedding

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo got married in 2017 in Rosario, Argentina. Messi's teammates Neymar Jr., Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, and his former partner Shakira, were among the 250 guests that attended the ceremony.

Messi and Roccuzzo had been together for a long time. Hence, finally tying the knot was an emotional moment for them. Roccuzzo took to Instagram to pen an emotional message for the little magician after their wedding. She wrote:

"My Husband ❤️ Thanks to all our family and friends for joining us!!! We love you soooo much 💍👰🏽🤵!!! #happiness#even. ❤️ No beginning or end ❤️. You become part of my being in my words. You are here touching the center of my soul, Like an endless eclipse of sun and moon, Like the eternal of love in an alliance."

She added:

"I could make the sea meet the sky, To achieve the immensity that is in your flight. What gives me your look and your sleeplessness. Under the moon, when you dance in my dreams, I will love you, and you will love me, I love you without beginning or end. And it is our great love."

Roccuzzo concluded:

"My angel of eternity #graciasabel."

Lionel Messi's former and current teammates like Ezequiel Lavezzi, Samuel Eto'o, Daniel Alves, and more were among the other invitees for his wedding.

Lionel Messi's girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo was ecstatic after the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final triumph at the Lusail Iconic Stadium was perhaps the most glorious moment of Lionel Messi's iconic career. He was seen celebrating with Antonela Roccuzzo and his kids after La Albiceleste won the tournament in Qatar.

When Argentina faced Panama in front of their own fans in their first match since the World Cup win, they received a grand welcome. Roccuzzo was left flooded with emotions to see such pure love from fans. She wrote on Instagram:

"Love for the ball, your country and your people. Love your team, which turned out to be a group of friends. Love, joy, shared emotion. All of that and more was lived last night. INFINITE THANKS. Love that returns tripled for all those who can perceive that noble energy with which you do your work. @leomessi WE LOVE YOU."

While Lionel Messi has had many iconic moments during his remarkable career, leading Argentina to glory in Qatar was perhaps the best moment of his career. Hence, it wasn't surprising to see Antonela Roccuzzo so emotional afterwards.

Poll : 0 votes