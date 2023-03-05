“I love you” – Ian Wright sends message to Arsenal star as he celebrates wildly after Bournemouth win

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was overwhelmed to see his former team's late comeback win against Bournemouth on Saturday (March 4) in the Premier League. Reiss Nelson scored an injury time winner as the Gunners won 3-2. Wright was ecstatic with Nelson's performance.

The Gunners found themselves down at the Emirates after only nine seconds, as Philip Billings scored the second-fastest goal in Premier League history. Marcos Sensei made it two in the 57h minute. Thomas Partey's 62nd minute goal started the comeback. Ben White scored his first goal for the club, converting from substitute Nelson's cross to restore parity.

The Gunners left it late for the winner, but Nelson found the back of the net in the 97th minute to hand Mikel Arteta's team all three points. Wright could be seen jumping up and down during the goal. He kept screaming, "I love you."

Watch the video of Wright's celebration:

Arsenal kept their five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City at the top of the table intact with the win. They now have 63 points from 26 games.

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson reacted to his goal

Arsenal FC vs AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Reiss Nelson was spectacular since coming on as a substitute. His cameo was crucial in Arsenal earning all three points against Bournemouth. After the game, Nelson explained how some quick play helped him find the winner. The attacker said (via the Gunners' website):

“It dropped onto my right. I wanted to hit it with my laces on my right, but I saw the defender coming out, so I decided to shift it onto my left and then just had to hit through it, aim for the top bins - something like that! I’m just happy it went in - I’m delighted with it. I didn’t start the game, but I came on with the instructions just to play forward, try and get as many one-on-one opportunities as I can to create something, and I did.”

SuperSport Football ⚽️ @SSFootball



The cameraman never stood a chance the way The Emirates was bouncing 🗣️ Mikel Arteta reacting to the Reiss Nelson goalThe cameraman never stood a chance the way The Emirates was bouncing 🗣️ Mikel Arteta reacting to the Reiss Nelson goal 😂The cameraman never stood a chance the way The Emirates was bouncing 🗣️ https://t.co/WlfI2m567l

Nelson, 23, has suffered from injuries this season. Multiple thigh injuries have limited his appearances on the pitch. While the youngster has made only eight appearances for the Gunners this term, he has already bagged three goals and as many assists.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes