"I love you, kid" - PSG superstar Neymar sends message to Real Madrid's Vinicius

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has sent a message to Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior. The Parisians attacker posted a snap of the duo together on Instagram.

The Brazil No. 10 captioned the image:

"I love you kid."

Both players are key for Brazil. Neymar is the country's all-time top goalscorer with 77 goals in 124 games but has had an injury-plagued 2022-23 season for his club side. Before being ruled out of the season with an ankle injury, he scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games across competitions for the Parisians.

Vinicius, meanwhile, has made 23 appearances for Brazil, netting thrice. The youngster has been a reliable player for Real Madrid in recent seasons. He scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 55 games across competitions for Los Blancos last season.

When Real Madrid's Vinicius named PSG's Neymar as his idol

Neymar is an extremely talented and skilful player. He's one of the most talented players to grace the beautiful game. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he has inspired many young players during their careers. Vinicius is one of them.

The Brazilian once named the PSG superstar as one of his idols. Considering that the Real Madrid attacker is a player with extreme flair, it was kind of evident. Vinicius said (as per MARCA):

"Neymar is my idol, and I try to imitate many things that he does on the pitch. He always sends me videos of his plays. and he says: 'Do the same, youngster. He does things like nobody else on the pitch."

Vini's comments date back to 2019. He made the statement during an interview with Fox Sports. The pair can be expected to feature in Brazil's attack for the foreseeable future as the Selecao look to bounce back after a quarterfinal exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

