“I love you” – Neymar sends birthday wish to NBA superstar 

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar recently took to Instagram and wished Miami Heat star, Jimmy Butler a happy birthday.

Neymar, who recently signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, shared a few pictures in the black-and-white shade on his Instagram story. In the pictures, he can be seen hugging and posing with the American basketball star. The 31-year-old wrote on the Instagram story:

"Happy Birthday bro I love u @jimmybutler"

The former Paris Saint-Germain attacker's story with Miami Heat star, Jimmy Butler

Neymar and Jimmy Butler met for the first time in 2017 when the NBA star was spending time in Paris wearing the 31-year-old's Brazil jersey. Since then, the two share a close bond and the Brazilian attacker has been spotted supporting the Miami Heat star many times at NBA games.

"We’re in close contact now. I love him, he’s such a nice guy not only to me but to everyone around him. I admire him a lot not only on the court but off the court as well. This friendship is special.” Neymar said (via Basketball Insiders)

On the other hand, Butler was a part of the gender-reveal party for Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi's baby in Brazil, earlier this year as per AS. Apart from Butler, the 31-year-old also shares a good bond with Leandro Barbosa.

Last month, Neymar completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain for a transfer fee of €90 million. Not only the former Barcelona star, but players such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Rúben Neves, and Sergej Milinković-Savić have also joined the Saudi Pro League side earlier this summer.

Neymar in line to make his Saudi Pro League debut against Al Riyadh

After almost a month of joining Al Hilal, fans can expect Neymar to make his highly anticipated debut in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, September 15. The Brazilian was recovering from an ankle injury, that he suffered during his time at PSG.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old gave reliable performances in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru. He started both matches and he also scored a brace in Brazil's 5-1 win over Bolivia on Saturday (September 9).

With the goal against La Verde, the 31-year-old overtook Brazil legend Pele's record (77 goals) and became the highest scorer for the Selecao with 79 goals. At Al-Hilal, the Brazilian attacker will be accompanied by the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Malcom, and Salem Aldawsari, who have already scored four goals each in the league so far.