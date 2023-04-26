“I love you” - Paulo Dybala’s partner Oriana Sabatini lauds Argentina star for going to therapy

Paulo Dybala's partner Oriana Sabatini, who is a singer by trade, recently lauded Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez for deciding to go to therapy.

Speaking on the Ian Wright podcast, Sabatini recalled an incident involving Martinez.

She thanked the custodian for going to therapy. Sabatini said (via TN):

“I love you. I love you, because you are one of the few footballers who says that going to therapy is incredible."

After hearing Sabatini's kind words, Martinez replied by explaining his reasoning. He said:

“Yes, I did. I had an interview at the World Cup and I actually showed everyone that anyone can do it, even big guys. That will help you..."

Paulo Dybala's partner further spoke about the advantages of theraphy, saying:

"You will not be less of a man for being sensitive or for going to therapy."

Emi Martinez has previously revealed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar that he often works with psychologists to keep his mindset right. The program's host further spoke about Martinez's message to Sabatini:

“Oriana, you know that this is a problem of society and that is what men need to see. Of course, you want to see prominent people like Emi say that it's normal to feel this way.”

Paulo Dybala recently spoke about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Paulo Dybala shared the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo during the pair's time at Juventus. Ronaldo and Dybala played three seasons together and won five trophies together.

They shared the pitch for 94 matches and combined in 12 goals. Dybala recently shared that he had a fantastic time with Ronaldo. However, the Argentine told him that he hated Ronaldo due to the Portuguese's rivalry with Lionel Messi.

Dybala said (via GOAL):

"It was three good years with Cristiano, the team was strong and he gave us something extra. The rivalry between him and [Lionel] Messi is deeply felt in Argentina and as a child, of course, I was always on Messi's side.

"One time we were on a plane to go play a game, I was at the back and he was sitting further forward. At one point he came to me to talk about football and other things. We used to discuss our lives in general and so I said to him 'I basically hated you as a kid'. We had some laughs.

"We've always had a good relationship, a good dialogue."

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Paulo Dybala, meanwhile, now plies his trade for Serie A giants AS Roma.

