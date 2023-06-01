“I love you” - PSG superstar Lionel Messi sends heartfelt message to ex-Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi sent a heartwarming message to former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets at the Spaniard's farewell event. Via a video message, Messi expressed his gratitude and love toward the veteran midfielder.

On May 10, Barcelona and Busquets both announced that they would part ways at the end of the 2022-23 season, capping off an 18-year-long journey. Since joining the club in 2005, the club captain has won a massive 32 trophies with the club, including nine La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

On May 31, Barcelona held a special farewell event for Busquets at Camp Nou. PSG superstar Messi was also invited but unfortunately could not make it. He, however, still managed to tug on the heartstrings of Barca fans by sending a heartfelt message to his former teammate and friend.

The Blaugrana have shared the clip of the Argentina icon paying his tribute to the Spain legend.

Leo Messi's video message to Sergio Busquets:

Translated to English, Messi said (via GiveMeSport):

“Hello Buse, apologies I can’t be there. For all these years, you gave so much to the club, and it was a privilege playing those many years with you and to share moments off the pitch, as well. I wish the very best to you and your family. I love you; you know.”

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets shared the Camp Nou pitch a whopping 567 times. The pair combined for 23 goals and won 30 trophies together.

Jordi Cruyff claims PSG superstar Lionel Messi deserves a statue at Barcelona

With Lionel Messi’s PSG contract expiring at the end of June, speculation about his future is at an all-time high. He has been heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, but Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and MLS outfit Inter Miami are also believed to be interested in his services.

Amid rumors of Messi’s potential return to Barca, the club’s sporting director Jordi Cruyff has revealed that the Catalans are trying to bring their record goalscorer back. He, however, added that the ball was in Messi’s court and that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner deserved a statue for his contributions to the club.

Jordi Cruyff: "We are trying to sign Messi. It's not a lie. But he is the owner of his future, it's Leo's decision... Whatever he decides, he is a fan of the club and deserves a statue."

On Jijantes FC, he said:

“We are trying to sign Messi. It's not a lie. But he is the owner of his future, it's Leo's decision... Whatever he decides, he is a fan of the club and deserves a statue.”

Lionel Messi left Barcelona as a free agent in the summer of 2021 after the club failed to renew his contract. Before leaving Catalonia, the PSG star scored 672 goals and claimed 303 assists for the Camp Nou outfit in 778 games across competitions, amassing a massive 35 trophies.

