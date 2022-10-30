“I loved every day at Chelsea” – Thomas Tuchel breaks silence on Stamford Bridge exit and reveals stance on return to coaching

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel recently opened up on his tenure at the helm of the club.

Tuchel's time at Stamford Bridge came to an abrupt end in early September. The Blues endured a difficult start to their season and a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League was the final act of Tuchel's time at the club.

However, according to The Times, regardless of the result against Zagreb, Tuchel would have been shown the door as owner Todd Boehly was not happy with the manager behind the scenes.

Thomas Tuchel @TTuchelofficial This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. https://t.co/0TTlUOjWDx

Tuchel recently said that he loved every minute of his time in charge of the club. Speaking to Sports Star, the German said:

"I loved every day at Chelsea. It came to an end too early for me, but it was out of my hands. This is also what you sign up for."

Thomas Tuchel @TTuchelofficial This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start. This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.

There were rumors that he might return to the Premier League and take charge of Aston Villa after Steven Gerrard was sacked. However, Tuchel dismissed those claims:

"I haven't made a decision yet. It is now time for me to take a break. Some clubs have been calling my manager, but we agreed that he would not call me here for these past 18 days."

Thomas Tuchel @TTuchelofficial The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart. The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly explained decision to sack Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel's sacking came as a surprise to many. Todd Boehly stated that he wanted a manager who would be aligned with their vision and collaborate with them.

Speaking at the SALT conference in the USA, Boehly said (via football.london):

"When you take over any business, you have to make sure you are aligned with the people in the business. And Tuchel is obviously extremely talented and obviously someone who had great success with Chelsea.

"Our vision for the club was to find a manager who really wanted to collaborate with us, a coach who really wanted to collaborate. There are a lot of walls to break down at Chelsea. Before, the first team and academy didn't really share data, and didn't share information about where the top players were coming from."

The American added:

"Our goal is to bring a team together; all of that needs to be a well-oiled machine. The reality of our decision was that we weren't sure that Thomas saw it the same way we saw it."

