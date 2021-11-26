"I loved it" – Frank Lampard reveals what Jose Mourinho did to him after he was sacked by Chelsea last season

Frank Lampard, who was sacked by Chelsea in January this year, has stated how he received a message from Jose Mourinho during an unexpected encounter.

The former Blues gaffer told Lampard that being sacked by Chelsea made him a "real manager" when he ran into him on the streets of London.

Here's what he said about their encounter:

"I bumped into Jose in the streets around here just after getting sacked. When he was at Tottenham, me and him were like that [bangs fingers together], not gonna lie. He come over and gave me a big hug and he went, 'Now you're a real manager because you've been sacked,' and I was like 'Cheers.' But I loved it, it's the world we live in."

Jose Mourinho has been sacked twice by Chelsea and once each by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea made great strides in development under Mourinho. The Blues hold the record for conceding the least number of goals in a campaign. This is a record that Thomas Tuchel is currently trying to emulate with his strategies and techniques. But it's tough to say if Chelsea will come close to toppling that feat.

Interestingly, Frank Lampard played under Mourinho and became a force to be reckoned with. He guided Chelsea to their first Premier League title in 2005 before following it up with another in the subsequent season.

Mourinho and Lampard have together won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, three League Cups and a Community Shield across two spells for the Portuguese manager.

Jose Mourinho was brought to England by Manchester United in 2016 and had a decent first year. Mourinho helped Chelsea's bitter rivals win the UEFA Europa League, League Cup and FA Community Shield in his first season.

Mourinho was brought on to replace Mauricio Pochettino by Tottenham Hotspur. Sadly, his stint wasn't as successful as fans had hoped.

The "Chosen One" was believed to guide the Lilywhites to their first piece of silverware. However, to everyone's dismay, he was sacked six days before the League Cup final against Manchester City, which the latter went on to win.

