"I loved Liverpool a lot because I was a big fan of Steven Gerrard" - France international opens up on Reds admiration amid transfer rumors

France and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has declared his love for Liverpool and their former skipper Steven Gerrard amid speculations surrounding his future.

Rabiot's current deal with the Old Lady expires this summer and there has been rampant conjecture about where his future lies. Juventus have endured a difficult season both on and off the pitch, but Rabiot has been a shining light for the Serie A giants.

The Frenchman has been one of the most impressive players under Massimiliano Allegri this campaign but could be set to move on a free transfer.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder, who was close to joining Manchester United last summer, recently claimed that he used to love Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Rabiot stated that he idolized Gerrard as well as Zinedine Zidane while growing up and had a strong affinity towards the Merseyside club. He told Tuttosport:

“I loved Liverpool a lot because I was a big fan of Steven Gerrard, who made me dream… and so therefore I followed the Reds. My other idol was Zinedine Zidane."

Rabiot also insisted that he is happy at Juventus and has an excellent relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Frenchman refused to rule out the possibility of signing a new deal to stay in Turin. He added:

“There’s possibility of leaving, but there is also the possibility of signing another contract with Juventus. I feel good in Turin. I’m doing well here, I also have good relationship with the manager.”

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a major revamp of their midfield department this summer, having struggled in the middle of the park in the ongoing campaign.

Rabiot could prove to be a solid addition to the Reds, especially given the fact that he could be available on a free transfer. The France international has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 33 games across competitions this season.

Cody Gakpo explains why he has a hard time talking to Liverpool teammate

Liverpool's January signing Cody Gakpo has claimed that he struggled to communicate with Curtis Jones because of Jones' Scouse accent.

On being asked about how he has adjusted to the Merseyside accent, Gakpo said:

"[It’s been] difficult. When you speak fast, I cannot understand. Often, to Curtis [Jones], [he’s repeating himself] maybe three times because I cannot understand what he’s saying."

Gakpo has so far found the back of the net four times in 14 games across competitions this season following his winter move to Anfield.

