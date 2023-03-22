"I cannot understand what he's saying" - Cody Gakpo explains why he has a hard time talking to Liverpool teammate

Liverpool's January signing Cody Gakpo has claimed that he has a hard time talking to teammate Curtis Jones because of the latter's Scouse accent.

This dialect is highly distinctive and differs in a major manner from the accents of Liverpool's neighboring areas. It has been influenced by Welsh, Norwegian and Irish immigrants who arrived via the city's docks in the past.

One can, hence, imagine why foreign players could have a hard time adjusting to the dialect. Gakpo is no different. In a recent interview, the Netherlands international was asked how he is adjusting to the local accent on Merseyside.

Gakpo replied (h/t @AnfieldWatch):

"[It’s been] difficult. When you speak fast, I cannot understand. Often, to Curtis [Jones], [he’s repeating himself] maybe three times because I cannot understand what he’s saying."

The Dutch forward didn't have an easy time coming to grips with English football either, failing to score in his first six games across competitions for his new club. He has since netted four times in eight matches for the Reds.

Jones, meanwhile, has struggled to make himself a prominent starter under manager Jurgen Klopp. The Liverpool-born midfielder has amassed just 189 minutes of league football this campaign.

Alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, the 22-year-old is the only Scouser in Klopp's senior squad.

Everton loanee says he has been in contact with Liverpool's Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo during his PSV days.

Jarrad Branthwaite is currently playing on loan at PSV Eindhoven, whom he joined last summer from Everton on a temporary one-year deal.

The Englishman played the first half of the season alongside Cody Gakpo until the latter's £37 million move to Anfield in the winter. The two have nevertheless kept in touch since the transfer despite their opposing allegiances in Merseyside.

The 20-year-old told the Mirror in an interview (h/t Liverpool.com):

"I spoke to Cody a few times when he first signed [for Liverpool]. When I signed for Everton I was in the Titanic Hotel and I think he was staying there as well, so he was asking for a few places to go eat and things.

The centre-back, who has been on Everton's books since joining them from boyhood club Carlisle United in January 2020, added:

"He’s settled into a massive club but it’s no surprise for me," said the former Carlisle starlet. When he was here, the quality he had was unbelievable; his goals and assists, his passing, his dribbling — he had everything. Obviously it’s going to take a couple of months to find your feet but over the last month he’s settled right in and played really well."

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are tracking Branthwaite as a potential replacement for 31-year-old Joel Matip.

