"I would have loved to" - Ex-Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola names Real Madrid legend as one player he wished he'd coached

Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola has named Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane as the player he wishes he had the opportunity to coach.

Guardiola has enjoyed an illustrious managerial career and has coached several footballing icons. None more so than Blaugrana legends Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi.

The former Barcelona coach is currently in charge at Manchester City where he's overseeing the remarkable rise of Erling Haaland. Those are just four of many European household names the two-time treble-winning coach has managed.

However, Guardiola admitted that he wished he'd got the chance to either coach or play alongside Real Madrid hero Zidane. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"One player I wish I could have coached? Zidane. I would have loved to manage him, or play alongside him."

Zidane is one of Los Blancos' all-time greats, enjoying a legendary playing career and managerial reign at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman made 227 appearances for the La Liga giants, posting 49 goals and 68 assists.

The 1998 Ballon d'Or winner won eight major trophies with Real Madrid as a player. He was renowned for his footballing IQ and extraordinary vision while playing in midfield.

Guardiola came up against Zidane just three times during his playing career. He was on the losing side twice including in a 2-1 loss for Spain against France in the quarterfinals of Euro 2000. 'Zizou' scored a stunning free kick in that game.

Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane hailed former Barcelona coach Guardiola as the best in the world

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City met Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid in 2020.

Guardiola and Zidane have also tussled during their managerial careers. The Spaniard has got the better of the Frenchman on both occasions with City beating Madrid 4-2 on aggregate in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in 2019-20.

Zidane gave a glowing verdict of Guardiola at the time and hailed him as the best coach in world football. The former Real Madrid boss alluded to his Spanish counterpart's records at Barcelona, City and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich (via The Standard):

"He has always shown it: first at Barcelona, then Bayern Munich, now at City... It's my opinion. Others might think others are better. There are many coaches, but for me he is the best."

Guardiola has enjoyed huge success and is viewed as one of, if not, the greatest tacticians in history. He guided Barcelona to 14 major trophies, including an unprecedented treble in 2008-09. The Catalan giants won 179 of 247 games during his historic reign.

The Spaniard also dominated German football during his time at Bayern. He led the Bavarians to seven major trophies including three Bundesliga titles in a row.

Guardiola has made City a European powerhouse and finally took them to Champions League glory last season. The Cityzens have won 15 major trophies with him at the helm, including the continental treble.