"I loved the way he played under pressure and his quality on the ball" - Destiny Udogie names Real Madrid legend as his idol 

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Destiny Udogie has named Real Madrid legend Marcelo as his idol.

The Italian has made an excellent start at Spurs since arriving from Udinese in an €18 million deal. He's bagged two assists in seven games across competitions and has bedded in well in Ange Postecoglou's defense.

Udogie, 20, may be basing his style of play on Marcelo. He says he grew up watching the Brazilian and was an admirer of his talent on the ball and how he played under pressure (via MadridXtra):

"My football idol? I grew up watching a lot of clips of Marcelo, I was such a big fan. I loved the way he played under pressure & had the quality on the ball.”

Marcelo is deemed by many as one of the greatest left-backs in history. The Brazil icon spent 15 years with Real Madrid and became a fan favorite at the Santiago Bernabeu. He made 546 appearances across competitions, scoring 28 goals and providing 103 assists.

The 35-year-old won the La Liga title in his final season with Madrid in 2022 taking him onto 24 major trophies with Los Blancos. He therefore holds the record for the most trophies won by a Madrid player, surpassing club legend Paco Gento.

Marcelo won five UEFA Champions Leagues, four FIFA Club World Cups, six La Liga titles, three UEFA Super Cups, and two Copa del Reys. He also won five Spanish Super Cups during his spell at the Bernabeu.

The Brazilian is renowned for his attacking abilities alongside his defensive nous. He put in plenty of iconic performances during his time at Real Madrid and he was lauded by the La Liga giants' president Florentino Perez upon departing the club last year (via The Daily Mail):

'Today we say thank you to our great captain, one of our biggest legends. The player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid. Marcelo."

Marcelo also earned 58 caps for Brazil, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists. He now plays his football back in his homeland with Fluminense after leaving Greek outfit Olympiacos.

Bayer Leverkusen chief dismisses claims Xabi Alonso could replace Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Xabi Alonso is in Real Madrid's sights.

Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes has poured cold water on reports that Xabi Alonso could return to Real Madrid as manager. Recent reports claim the Spanish coach has been identified as Los Blancos' ideal replacement for Ancelotti.

Alonso has overseen a fine reign at the BayArena since his appointment in October 2022. Leverkusen have made a superb start to the season, sitting at the top of the Bundesliga with five wins and one draw in six games.

The Spaniard signed a new two-year deal with Die Werkself in August, keeping him tied to the club until 2026. Rolfes referred to this when giving his take on claims he could be Ancelotti's replacement at Real Madrid (via SportsMole):

"We got his commitment a few weeks ago, when he extended his contract. Xabi doesn't have to say anything. He has extended his contract. He's fully focused here."

Alonso spent five years with Madrid as a player from 2009 to 2014. He became a Bernabeu legend, making 236 appearances, scoring six goals, and providing 31 assists.

Ancelotti's contract with Los Blancos ends next year and it appears the La Liga giants are looking for a replacement. Alonso fits the bill given his work with Leverkusen and his previous connection with the club.