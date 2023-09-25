Real Madrid choose new manager for next season as they decide on parting ways with Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly decided tht Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso will be succeeding Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Radio MARCA reports that Alonso is the manager Los Blancos want to take the reigns when Ancelotti departs in 2024. The Italian's contract expires at the end of the season, and Brazil's Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues says that Ancelotti will be coaching the Selecao at next year's Copa America.

Hence, Alonso could be set to make a return to Real Madrid where he carved out a legacy as one of their greatest midfielders. The Spaniard made 236 appearances, winning the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and two Copa del Rey trophies.

The Madrid icon departed for Bayern Munich in 2014 before hanging up his boots three years later. He then headed into management when he was appointed as Los Blancos' youth team coach and impressed with his attacking style of play

Alonso is now in charge of Leverkusen and has earned plaudits for Die Werkself's transformation. His team are well organised while always playing with attacking intent. They're second in the Bundesliga with four wins and one draw from their opening five games.

The Spanish coach's familiarity with Real Madrid may have played a role in convincing president Florentino Perez that Alonso should be Ancelotti's successor.

Alonso also works well with youth, and Los Blancos are starting to enter a new era, especially regarding midfield. The likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are in the twilight of their career, handing the baton over to Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid are yet to make an approach to Leverkusen for Alonso. He only signed a new two-year extension in August with the Bundesliga side, keeping him tied to the club till 2026.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is no longer fond of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric as a midfield partnership

Luka Modric struggled in the defeat to Atleti.

According to The Athletic, Perez has informed Anceltoti that he's not a fan of Kroos and Modric being paired together anymore. The manager took a gamble and started the veteran duo in a 3-1 defeat at Atletico Madrid on Sunday (September 25).

Modric was brought off at half-time, and Ancelotti acknowledged following the defeat that the Croat hadn't played well. Meanwhile, Kroos was on the scoresheet but struggled to deal with Atleti's energy in the middle of the park.

Los Blancos have made a scintillating start to the season before their defeat to Diego Simeone's men at the Wanda Metropolitano ended their perfect start. Kroos and Modric haven't been starters together recently, with Tchoumanei being preferred, but he dropped to the bench in the El Derbi.

The loss means Real Madrid dropped to third in the La Liga table, one point behind leaders Barcelona. It will be intriguing to see whether the veteran duo starts in the clash with Las Palmas on Wednesday (September 27).