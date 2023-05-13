"I’m not 100% convinced" - Arsenal legend warns Mikel Arteta against signing Premier League star this summer

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has warned Mikel Arteta about going all out for Declan Rice. He believes that the midfielder is a good player, but the Gunners need to think before spending big.

Rice has been linked with a move to the Emirates this summer as he looks to leave West Ham United. The midfielder has interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United, but the Gunners currently lead the chase.

Speaking to GOAL, Gilberto claimed that Rice can improve Arsenal but they need to take their time and think about other options. He does not think the reported £120 million is fair price for the Englishman. He said:

"Normally you see this sort of price for strikers, not central midfielders. It feels quite high, even though there is no doubting the quality of the player, but it does feel like a very high price."

He added:

"When you compare him to other players who play in a similar position and have moved for big money, he offers a different perception and the price is totally different. Ultimately, it will all depend on the needs of the market."

The Gunners legend highlighted Rice's impact at West Ham United but insisted that he is isn't 'convinced' that he would be a right man for Arsenal. he said:

"There have been some rumours about Arsenal before, but they seem to be increasing again. I'm not 100% convinced this is the first position Mikel is going to strengthen first, but he is a really strong candidate. He has done so well at West Ham; I've watched their last few games and he has shown exactly why people are talking about him so highly."

He added:

"Declan Rice is ready for a big move, he has given a massive contribution to West Ham, so let's wait and see what happens in the transfer market. West Ham are more than entitled to listen to offers for their player in the market, it won't be only Arsenal trying to sign him in the window."

Arsenal closing in on Declan Rice amid Chelsea and Manchester City interest

Arsenal are reportedly confident of sealing a deal for Declan Rice in the summer. West Ham United have slapped a £120 million price tag on the midfielder, but the Gunners feel they can reduce the price tag.

Chelsea have been interested in the midfielder for the past couple of summers, but have not made a move yet. They are looking to launch a move but are waiting for Mauricio Pochettino to take over before making transfer-related decisions.

Manchester City are the latest club to add Rice to their radar, while Manchester United are also linked with the Englishman.

Rice has played 240 senior games for the Hammers over the years and also contributed 14 goals and 13 assists.

