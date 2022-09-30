“I’m 100 per cent convinced I choose Manchester United with everything in it” – Erik ten Hag reacts to ‘nice compliment’ from Guardiola on how he can be ‘worthy successor’ at Man City

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag responded to Pep Guardiola's claim that the Dutchman would have been a nice successor to him at Manchester City.

Ten Hag is known for his possession-based attacking philosophy and pressing from the front. He molded Ajax into one of the finest football teams across Europe during his stint at the Durch club.

Guardiola, meanwhile, is a philosophist of the game who has won it all with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and now Manchester City. His teams follow a possession-based playing style that is eye-soothing apart from being extremely effective.

Ten Hag is known for making his teams play a similar kind of football to Guardiola. Hence, it is understandable why the latter believes that the Dutchman would have been a good successor to him at the Etihad Stadium.

Ten Hag, however, joined Manchester City's biggest rival, Manchester United, at the end of last season.

When asked about his thoughts on Guardiola's comments, the Dutchman acknowledged the praise. However, he implied that choosing United as his new club was a conscious decision. He is completely convinced that he made the right choice.

Here's what the 53-year-old stated in a recent press conference (via Samuel Luckhurst):

"It's a nice compliment, first. But I'm 100 per cent convinced I choose Man United with everything in it. And I didn't regret it for one second until now."

Ten Hag's life at Manchester United got off to a disastrous start as the Red Devils lost their first two games, including a humiliating 4-0 loss against Brentford.

However, the Red Devils have won five out of their six games since, with four of those wins coming on the trot in the Premier League.

They currently sit in fifth spot with 12 points from six games. Manchester City, meanwhile, are in the second spot with 17 points from seven games.

Both sides clash in the Manchester derby at the Etihad on October 2.

Former Manchester United striker on Cristiano Ronaldo

Federico Macheda and Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United

Manchester United fans will certainly remember when Federico Macheda scored an unbelievable last-ditch winner against Aston Villa to give the Red Devils a 3-2 win in 2008.

Macheda, Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate at the club, recently praised Portuguese legend, as he told Rio Ferdinand Presents Five:

"I would say that Ronaldo was the one [player at United] who was out of a different world. This is the kind of player you have to look into because as I have said before about myself of not wanting more, this guy had everything, won everything and still wanted more."

Ronaldo has so far started just three matches for Manchester United in all competitions this season and scored just one goal in eight matches.

