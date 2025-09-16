“I’m absolutely battering him” - Ben Foster hits out at Chelsea star for ‘messy’ moment in 2-2 draw vs Brentford

Ben Foster criticized Chelsea star Alejandro Garnacho for his role in Brentford's equalizer in their Premier League clash. The game at the Gtech Community Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ad

Brentford hosted the Blues on Saturday, September 13, and got the lead through Kevin Schade in the 35th minute. Cole Palmer equalized in the 61st minute. Enzo Maresca then brought on Alejandro Garnacho in the 79th minute for his Chelsea debut. He assisted Moises Caicedo to make it 2-1 for the visitors.

However, in the third minute of stoppage time, Garnacho didn't mark the run of Fabio Carvalho, who netted home Brentford's equalizer. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, Ben Foster - The Cycling GK, Foster said about Garnacho:

Ad

Trending

“He’d only come on 10 minutes prior, he weren’t tired, it’s not like he’d played the whole game and he’s knackered. He came on 10 minutes prior, you should be fresh as a daisy. When you’re coming on, the manager should be saying, ‘Don’t forget on long throws, you’re that back post man, alright? You don’t switch off for a second.’

Ad

“If one of my players had done that in the 94th minute, he’d switched off, and he’d just come on. I’m getting in the changing room at full time and one; I’m absolutely battering him, because you can’t switch off like that."

The former Manchester United goalkeeper added:

“Two, I’m talking to the coaches. ‘Have you told him? Have you made sure he knows that he’s supposed to be at the back post? Because if he doesn’t know, it’s your fault, and you should have told him.’

Ad

“He should be clever enough in-game to be able to look around and have his head on a swivel, and know that they’re trying to score, so he’s going to have to cover that back post anyway. It’s such a messy way to not win a game.”

Garnacho joined Chelsea from Manchester United for a reported fee of £40 million this summer.

Ad

Chelsea star asserts they are ready for clash against Bayern Munich

The Blues will next face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday, September 17. The Bavarian giants have been in terrific form this season, winning all five of their games across competitions.

After Chelsea's draw against Brentford, Moises Caicedo expressed his disappointment but asserted that they are ready for Bayern. He told the club's website:

Ad

"We are not happy because we didn’t win, but we are just thinking about Wednesday. For sure we are disappointed with the result, but now we have another game on Wednesday and we focus on that now. Everybody is going to be ready."

Chelsea have won two and drawn two of their four games this season and sit fifth in the Premier League standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More