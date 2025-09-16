“I’m absolutely battering him” - Ben Foster hits out at Chelsea star for ‘messy’ moment in 2-2 draw vs Brentford

Ben Foster criticized Chelsea star Alejandro Garnacho for his role in Brentford's equalizer in their Premier League clash. The game at the Gtech Community Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.
Brentford hosted the Blues on Saturday, September 13, and got the lead through Kevin Schade in the 35th minute. Cole Palmer equalized in the 61st minute. Enzo Maresca then brought on Alejandro Garnacho in the 79th minute for his Chelsea debut. He assisted Moises Caicedo to make it 2-1 for the visitors.
However, in the third minute of stoppage time, Garnacho didn't mark the run of Fabio Carvalho, who netted home Brentford's equalizer. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, Ben Foster - The Cycling GK, Foster said about Garnacho:
“He’d only come on 10 minutes prior, he weren’t tired, it’s not like he’d played the whole game and he’s knackered. He came on 10 minutes prior, you should be fresh as a daisy. When you’re coming on, the manager should be saying, ‘Don’t forget on long throws, you’re that back post man, alright? You don’t switch off for a second.’
“If one of my players had done that in the 94th minute, he’d switched off, and he’d just come on. I’m getting in the changing room at full time and one; I’m absolutely battering him, because you can’t switch off like that."
The former Manchester United goalkeeper added:
“Two, I’m talking to the coaches. ‘Have you told him? Have you made sure he knows that he’s supposed to be at the back post? Because if he doesn’t know, it’s your fault, and you should have told him.’
“He should be clever enough in-game to be able to look around and have his head on a swivel, and know that they’re trying to score, so he’s going to have to cover that back post anyway. It’s such a messy way to not win a game.”
Garnacho joined Chelsea from Manchester United for a reported fee of £40 million this summer.
Chelsea star asserts they are ready for clash against Bayern Munich
The Blues will next face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday, September 17. The Bavarian giants have been in terrific form this season, winning all five of their games across competitions.
After Chelsea's draw against Brentford, Moises Caicedo expressed his disappointment but asserted that they are ready for Bayern. He told the club's website:
"We are not happy because we didn’t win, but we are just thinking about Wednesday. For sure we are disappointed with the result, but now we have another game on Wednesday and we focus on that now. Everybody is going to be ready."
Chelsea have won two and drawn two of their four games this season and sit fifth in the Premier League standings.