 "I'm not afraid of anything" - Dani Alves' alleged prison confession emerges amid Barcelona legend's sexual assault trial

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has reportedly told his cellmates at the Brians 2 prison that he would accept whatever punishment came his way.

The Brazilian superstar, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Barcelona nightclub on 31 December, was transferred to Brians 2 prison on 28 January. The judge, who is handling the alleged sexual assault case, has transferred Alves to the high-security prison for his own safety. The sentencing is unconditional and non-bailable.

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia has published testimonies, allegedly from some of Alves’ cellmates. As per the testimonies, the former Barcelona superstar is seemingly taking a humble approach and is not dreading the hardships he might have to face in the coming days.

“The footballer has stayed out of prison; the Dani Alves who is here is just another person. I will accept whatever comes,” Alves has reportedly confessed to his peers.

“I left home when I was 15 years old and I have overcome very difficult and complicated situations in my life. This will be one more that will pass. I'm not afraid of anything.”

Alves’ fellow inmates, however, have reportedly been unable to get him to open up about the alleged sexual offense.

Alves was a Pumas UNAM player when the alleged assault took place. The Mexican club have since terminated the contract with the Brazilian.

Xavi apologized to victim after comments over Barcelona teammate Dani Alves’ arrest

On 21 January, Barcelona boss Xavi expressed his shock over former teammate Alves’ arrest. Ahead of the clash against Getafe, the former Spain international said (via Sport Bible):

“It's difficult to comment on a situation like this.

“I am surprised, shocked, in a state of shock. It's a question of justice. Justice will rule whatever it is. I feel very bad for Dani. I'm in a state of shock about how he is with us.”

His comments were interpreted as over-sympathetic towards the alleged perpetrator, Alves.

Following the game, which ended 1-0 in favor of the Catalans, Xavi apologized, saying he was wrong to ignore the victim’s plight.

“What I said about Alves was misinterpreted, perhaps I was not strong enough," he said (via Sport Bible).

“I ignored the victim, all these acts must be condemned, whether Dani or anyone else does it. I apologise, it was unfortunate. It is a very tough subject, but I forgot to talk about the victims. All these types of acts must be condemned, both in gender violence and in rapes.”

At Barcelona, Alves and Xavi won five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies together, amongst other honors.

