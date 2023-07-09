"I'm afraid I will see blood and pass out" - PSG star Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi reacts after seeing her friend give birth 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi's friend Hanna Carvalho recently gave birth. Carvalho was also present at Biancardi's child's gender reveal party.

Biancardi reacted emotionally to his friend giving birth to a child. She wrote on her Instagram story (via Essentiallysports):

“Crying a lot and not looking into the operating room because I am afraid I will see blood or something and pass out.”

Bruna Biancardi is set to undergo the process of giving birth herself as she is expecting a child with Neymar at the moment. Hence, she kept a keen eye on her friend giving birth to a child.

However, the couple have been through drama recently as well. The PSG attacker issued a public apology on his social media as he admitted to cheating on his partner while she was pregnant.

Bruna Biancardi took a detox from social media after PSG's Neymar issued a public apology

As Brazil international Neymar issued a public apology to his partner Bruna Biancardi, the Brazilian's action caused quite a stir on social media. He was heavily criticized by some for cheating on his pregnant partner.

Biancardi took a detox from social media to stay away from all the negativity. She recently re-appeared on the platform and issued a message for her followers. The model wrote (via Estadao):

"Look who showed up! I just came to say hi. I know you're saying I'm gone, that I haven't been here in a while, and it's true. I was in need of an internet detox, to get a little off. I know you understand me."

She added:

"There are a lot of people who send beautiful messages to me and I want to say thank you. Little by little, I'm showing my day, calmly. I'm not going to be 100% here but I promise to be back soon. I was sick too, I'm still a little bit cold but it's okay."

PSG's number 10 has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons recently. However, he is seemingly on good terms with partner Biancardi as the pair were recently spotted spending some intimate time at a nightclub in Brazil.

