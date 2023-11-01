"I'm alive", "You have rocked my world" - Chelsea fans react as long term absentee returns to starting XI to face Blackburn Rovers

Chelsea fans cannot contain their excitement at Benoit Badiashile's return to the starting lineup to face Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup tonight (November 1).

The Blues host the Rovers at Stamford Bridge in the Round of 16 and are looking for their first win in three games in all competitions.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named a strong lineup, which also features Badiashile for the first time this season. The 22-year-old had been out since the end of last term with a hamstring injury and returns to the fold after months.

Signed on a £32.7 million transfer from AS Monaco in January this year, Badiashile showed flashes of his brilliance in Chelsea's defense towards the tail end of last season.

The club's fans were certainly happy to see him back in the mix and took to X to express their excitement. One fan wrote he's "buzzing" to watch the defender again, while another X user was elated about Badiashile and Axel Disasi's defensive partnership.

"badiashile ....i'm alive"

"Omg, Pick you have rocked my world. Badiashile x Disasi partnership"

Here are some of the best reactions to Badiashile's return on X:

Chelsea still going through the motions

Chelsea finished a lowly 12th in the Premier League last season after winning a meager 11 out of 38 games and collecting only 44 points.

Winds of change blew over Stamford Bridge during the summer with many big stars leaving as the club sought to cut their losses with a massive clear-out. There was a managerial change too. Elite manager Mauricio Pochettino took the reigns during the summer and it promised the return of good days back to the Bridge.

However, three months in, that's hardly been the case. The Blues continue to go through the motions, winning just thrice in 11 league games to sit in 11th place.

At the weekend, the fallen London giants were dealt a fresh setback as Brentford prevailed 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in their top-flight clash.

Cup games, however, have brought solace to their beleaguered fans. They have seen their side pick up a 2-1 comeback victory over Wimbledon before a slender 1-0 defeat of Brighton & Hove Albion in the next round.

Chelsea are looking to continue that run on Wednesday.