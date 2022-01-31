"I’m almost certain" - Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Frank Lampard could sign Chelsea star for Everton if he becomes manager

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Frank Lampard could bring Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour to Goodison Park if he becomes the Everton manager.

Lampard is reportedly on the verge of signing a contract with the Toffees, who sacked Rafael Benitez earlier this month. Duncan Ferguson is currently in charge of the club on an interim basis. He oversaw a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa before the ongoing international break.

He's already working for new signings - trying to win the race over Crystal Palace for Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United. Frank Lampard will sign his contract as new Everton manager today, after verbal agreement in place since Friday.

With only a few hours left in the transfer window, Everton are unlikely to bring in any new players this month. However, Jones believes Gilmour, who is currently on loan at Norwich City, could be signed by the Toffees in the summer. He told GiveMeSport (via Goodison News):

“If Frank Lampard ends up at Everton, then Billy Gilmour will end up an Everton player by next season. I’m almost certain of that.”

Everton currently boast the likes of Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes in midfield. However, Doucoure is injured, while Gomes and Allan have only featured sparingly. The likes of Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph have been plagued by injuries since joining the club.

Gilmour, who is excellent at holding the ball and initiating plays from defensive midfield, could prove to be a smart long-term signing for the Toffees.

Billy Gilmour was excellent for Chelsea under Frank Lampard

Having risen through the ranks at the famed Cobham academy, Gilmour made his first-team debut under Frank Lampard in 2019-20. He played the final six minutes of a Premier League game against Sheffield United, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Overall, Gilmour made nine appearances across competitions for Chelsea in that campaign. His performance from the base of midfield in the Blues' 2-0 victory against Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup, in particular, brought him plenty of plaudits.

The 20-year-old also played 11 times in all competitions during the 2020-21 season, which was marred by a knee injury. He even made his UEFA Champions League debut during the campaign. However, Lampard's departure and the subsequent arrival of Thomas Tuchel significantly reduced Gilmour's game time.

Billy Gilmour injury update as midfielder hands Scotland & Norwich big boost

Gilmour was then loaned out to Norwich City at the start of the ongoing season. He had made 12 Premier League appearances for the Canaries, recording one assist. However, the deep-lying midfielder has struggled to impact games like he did at Chelsea. He has also missed Norwich's last three games because of a knee injury.

