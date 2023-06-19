“I’m always nervous in the national team” – Cristiano Ronaldo makes honest admission about representing Portugal

Despite being the highest appearance maker in the history of international men's football, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he's still nervous when he wears the Portugal jersey.

The 38-year-old has represented his country 199 times and is the highest goalscorer (122) and appearance maker in the game's history. However, he admitted that he still gets butterflies in his stomach when playing for the Selecao.

Ahead of his team's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Iceland (via Record Portugal) on Monday (June 19), Ronaldo said:

"I'm always nervous in the national team. With the anthem, I'm always nervous, it's good. It's a sign of responsibility, pride, motivation, representing the national team is the height of the career. Representing family, parents, friends ... If I hope to do more. Obviously, that's why I'm here. That's why I keep on walking.

"Living the moment, day by day, seeing my form, I think I'm still doing well, helping, scoring goals and good performances. As long as I'm motivated and everyone else, if those by my side like my presence and leadership, I will not give up the selection in any way. As Bruno Alves said, I will not give away my place for free. Feeling like an asset is pride and motivation. What I want most is to help Portugal."

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't get on the scoresheet in Roberto Martinez's side's 3-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina on Matchday 3. The superstar forward, though, was crucial in the team's build-up play.

What Cristiano Ronaldo has said about Iceland's threat?

Portugal look well on course to securing a place at UEFA Euro 2024. They have won all three of their games and are atop their group with nine points.

However, in international football, no team can be taken lightly. Cristiano Ronaldo remains fully focused on the threat Iceland could pose, saying ahead of the clash:

"I'm used to it. It's been a career of 20 and something years, with marks on my face, legs and back. I'll be prepared as always. The most important thing is to show that we're better and take a good result to be in the European Championship.

"We're going to play against a good team, who play at home, but we have our weapons, and we're going to try to win the game."

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again expected to be the team's leading attacker in the Iceland clash. He has netted four times in his last three games for the national team. The 38-year-old will look to score in his landmark 200th appearance.

Poll : 0 votes