"I'm very ambitious " - Ferran Torres opens up about leaving Manchester City for Barcelona

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has opened up about his decision to leave Manchester City for the Catalonian outfit. The young Spaniard has admitted that it was his ambition and Xavi’s vote of approval that compelled him to return to La Liga.

Following a fruitful spell with his boyhood club Valencia, Torres joined Manchester City in the summer of 2020. Under Pep Guardiola, he established himself as an important part of Manchester City, playing a key role in the Premier League triumph in 2020-21.

Despite looking settled and happy at the Etihad Stadium, the 21-year-old left Manchester City for Barcelona in January 2022. Now, reflecting on his decision, the Spain international stated that he simply wanted to help Barcelona get back to their best.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the Barca forward said:

"City is at a great level, but I'm very ambitious and I want to help Barça get back to where it deserves to be. When I found out that Xavi loved me, I was even clearer that I was going to come.”

Torres also discussed his position in the team, stating that he was happy to play on either wing or even through the middle.

He added:

“My position is on the right flank and that's where I've put up very good numbers, but I also feel very comfortable as a striker. As long as I play, I'm good in all three attacking positions.”

The former Valencia man featured in 43 games for Manchester City across all competitions, recording 16 goals and four assists. He has taken part in seven games for Barca, managing two goals and as many assists.

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres will look to produce a strong performance against Napoli

Barcelona drew 1-1 with Napoli in the first leg of their Europa League play-off last Thursday. Ferran Torres scored the Blaugrana’s only goal of the match from the penalty spot, but was left to rue other missed chances.

The forward had a golden chance to win the game late on... Ferran Torres after Barcelona’s 1-1 #UEL draw against Napoli this eveningThe forward had a golden chance to win the game late on... Ferran Torres after Barcelona’s 1-1 #UEL draw against Napoli this evening 💔The forward had a golden chance to win the game late on... https://t.co/kQrBZLl8rk

After the full-time whistle, the former City youngster was seen visibly distraught as he failed to win the game for his new employers.

Torres will have the opportunity to make amends for his sins in the return leg at Napoli this Thursday. With a strong performance, the Spaniard could not only win his doubters over, but could also give himself a much-needed injection of confidence.

