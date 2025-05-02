“I’m angry about what happened” - William Gallas reveals why Arsenal are Premier League flops of the season ahead of Man United and Spurs

William Gallas has named Arsenal as the flops of the Premier League season despite Manchester United and Tottenham sitting just above the relegation zone. He believes that the Gunners should have done more in the league and were the favorites for the title this year.
Speaking to Prime Casino, Gallas claimed that he was furious about the performance of Arsenal in the league. He added that the UEFA Champions League run does not cover up for the poor show in the Premier League and said via Metro:
"In the Premier League, Arsenal are my flops of the season! If you compare last season and the one from two years ago with this season, their performance has not been good at all. Their performances in the Premier League have not been good enough. I'm sorry, I'm still disappointed in them, regardless of the Champions League. After those high quality and world class performances against Real Madrid, I wanted more from them in the league."
"I'm angry about what happened in the league. I'm furious even, because I can't accept one level of performance in the Champions League and a different level of performance in the Premier League from this group of players. We all know that it's difficult to be consistent in the Premier League, but that is what you have to do if you want to become the champions."
"You have to show up in every game. I'm disappointed because Arsenal didn't do that this season and I tipped them to win the title in August. They had a great opportunity to become champions this season, and they let it go without a fight. That's frustrating and difficult for me to understand. Yes, you can say that they had some injury problems, but I don't like excuses."
Arsenal are 2nd in the Premier League this season and look set to finish as the runners-up. It will be their third consecutive season at the 2nd spot after finishing behind Manchester City in the last two seasons.
When William Gallas highlighted Arsenal's main problem earlier this season
William Gallas spoke to Prime Casino earlier this season and claimed that Arsenal have the same issue for years. He stated that the Gunners drop points to 'smaller clubs' and that has cost them a lot of points. He said via Daily Mirror:
"This has been Arsenal’s problem for years. They drop too many points against the smaller clubs in the Premier League."
The Gunners are in the UEFA Champions League semifinal, where they face PSG. They are 1-0 down after the home leg this week, where Ousmane Dembele scored the lone goal of the match.