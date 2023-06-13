"I’m arriving in the biggest club in England" - Alexis Mac Allister after completing Liverpool move

New Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister has expressed his delight at joining the club, saying that it's a dream come true.

The Reds completed the signing of Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month for £35 million. He's expected to officially become a part of the club once the summer window opens.

The Argentine will arrive as a FIFA World Cup winner after making 112 appearances for the Seagulls, recording 20 goals and nine assists. He recorded 12 goals and three assists in 40 games during the 2022-23 campaign alone.

Mac Allister is expected to kickstart a summer of rebuild at Liverpool, who ended last season in fifth place in the Premier League and without a trophy. The midfielder recently spoke to ESPN Argentina on his move to Anfield (as quoted by @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter):

“It’s a very big joy, I’m arriving in the biggest club in England; for me, it’s a dream came true. It is a possibility that I want to take full advantage of. Firstly, I want to thank my teammates of Brighton and National Team, and then I’m with a big desire to get to know my new teammates, new coaches and train in the best way to have a season as everyone wants it.”

Mac Allister, who's set to take over Liverpool's No. 10 shirt, also said that he has already had conversations with his new manager Jurgen Klopp:

“I’ve talked to Klopp, and that was one of the most important factors in my decision that early. We talked about football, how he sees it, how he wanted me, and he expressed his desire to continue winning titles, and that was the most important.”

Mac Allister concluded by adding that he had other offers on the table but chose to join the Reds:

“Yes I had the other options as well. I respect all the clubs, but I think Liverpool was the right step.”

Apart from Mac Allister, Liverpool have been linked with other midfielders, too. OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone reportedly headline their wishlist for this summer.

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister expected to be in action for Argentina this week

Alexis Mac Allister has been called up by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina's latest squad. La Albiceleste will contest two friendlies in the next seven days.

Scaloni's men, led by their talisman Lionel Messi, face off against Australia on Thursday (June 15) at the Workers Stadium in Beijing before meeting Indonesia four days later at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

Mac Allister will look to add to his 16 Argentina caps later this week. The new Liverpool man has scored once and assisted twice, with two of those contributions coming at the triumphant 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

