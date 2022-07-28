“I’m not aware of any contact” – Fabrizio Romano believes Chelsea have no chance of signing 29-year-old forward

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea have not made contact with Tottenham Hotspur over the transfer of Harry Kane this summer.

The Italian journalist has told Caught Offside that Spurs consider the England captain 'untouchable' at the club. The player himself also feels settled at the club under manager Antonio Conte.

Lewy, Paratici and Conte have never considered to sell Kane this summer - Spurs want to discuss a new deal soon. There's no discussion, negotiation or talk about Harry Kane. Tottenham always considered him untouchable and there's nothing concrete going on with Bayern.

Romano also believes that the club's chairman Daniel Levy is unlikely to sell his star player to their London rivals. The club is preparing for a season back in the Champions League, having enjoyed a successful pre-season on and off the pitch. Romano stated:

"I’m not aware of any contact between Chelsea and Harry Kane. Chelsea understand that Kane is untouchable, and Daniel Levy wouldn’t sell to a Premier League rival."

Sky Sports claimed last year that Kane told his boyhood club that he wanted to leave North London in order to pursue a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

However, with the 29-year-old's contract running until 2024, Kane was forced to stay put and the Cityzens signed Erling Haaland earlier this summer instead.

Meanwhile, the Blues are still looking for a centre-forward to replace Romelu Lukaku, who rejoined Inter Milan following a disastrous return to Stamford Bridge last term. Timo Werner and young Armando Broja are the only recognized centre-forwards at the west London club.

A goal Spurs fans will never get tired of watching



Harry Kane celebrates his 29th birthday today.

Former Chelsea defender believes club should have signed Gabriel Jesus instead of Arsenal

Time appears to be running out for Thomas Tuchel in his search for a new player before the season gets underway. The German appears to be growing increasingly frustrated by the club's lack of action in the market.

Glen Johnson believes the club missed a trick by allowing rivals to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The former England full-back told GGRECON:

“A striker that’s already performed within the Premier League is always better than a striker brought in from a different league. They’ve already established what they’re capable of. With Gabriel Jesus, I think Chelsea should have bit Manchester City’s arm off to try and get him to be honest. Actually, I’m surprised that City even let him go. And I’m certainly surprised that he’s ended up at Arsenal."

“Again, no offence to Arsenal, but I’m pretty certain that, if Chelsea had wanted him, he would have gone to Chelsea. It’s bizarre how he left and it’s bizarre where he’s landed. For me, Jesus is a top player and, though he’s still young, he’s already done it for a top team in a top league, so why wouldn’t you want him?”

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea GABRIEL JESUS CHIPS MENDY!

