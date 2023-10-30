“I’m aware of his immense talent” – Lionel Messi backs ex-teammate Kylian Mbappe to win Ballon d'Or ‘very soon’

After capturing his eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 30, Lionel Messi was full of praise for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, stating that they will both win the prestigious honor very soon.

The 36-year-old Inter Miami forward won the coveted accolade after propelling Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar last year.

While Messi edged out Manchester City striker Erling Haaland for the Ballon d'Or, France's young talisman Kylian Mbappe claimed the third spot. The French forward had an exceptional World Cup campaign, becoming only the second individual ever to net a hat-trick in a World Cup final. However, it ended in a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Argentina.

Lionel Messi didn't miss the opportunity to speak highly of his former PSG teammate (via PSGHub):

“I spent two years with Kylian at the same club. I'm aware of his immense talent. He's a very young player, and we'll see him and Haaland again in the future. They'll be Ballon d'Or winners very soon.”

Messi has now eclipsed every other player, boasting three more titles than his closest competitor, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has clinched the Ballon d'Or five times.

Lionel Messi wins eighth Ballon d'Or, but new contenders emerge

Lionel Messi's role in steering Argentina to its first World Cup since the legendary Maradona era in 1986 was the crowning jewel in an already brilliant career. This monumental feat all but assured his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or, neutralizing the prolific exploits of Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Though Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed five Ballon d'Or titles, his career trajectory seems to be veering away from this specific race for individual glory. Now 38 and playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo was missing from the 30-man shortlist.

The stranglehold of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the award made sure that only two other players tasted this glory over the last decade: Luka Modric and Karim Benzema. Both north of 30, they're not realistically in contention to challenge for many more.

Looking toward the future, a cadre of young superstars are making their mark. Erling Haaland has already been knocking at the door, and if he continues his goalscoring feats, he could well win it next time around. Kylian Mbappe has already been hailed by Lionel Messi as a strong contender for the future.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has been turning heads with his performances, which led to a Kopa Trophy on the night. The best young player in the world could well be on his way to the coveted Golden Ball in the coming years.