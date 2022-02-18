“I’m very aware of his strength” – Frank Lampard offers glowing assessment of ‘very talented’ 20-year-old on the books at Chelsea

Everton manager Frank Lampard has heaped praise on Chelsea’s young Albanian striker Armando Broja, who is currently on loan at Southampton. Lampard notably gave the young striker his debut in 2020 during his managerial stint at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of Everton’s Premier League clash against Southampton this weekend, the Toffees boss took time out to compliment his former player. The former Blues manager remains impressed with the Albanian, telling the press:

“I gave him his debut at Chelsea. He’s a good lad, a very talented young boy. He came to us at the start of the Covid times & trained with us and is showing his attributes with Southampton now. Fast, strong. Has a real eye for goal. A very, very good play. I’m very aware of his strength.”

Lampard will however hope that his former charge doesn't perform too well when their sides square up this weekend. So far, Broja has bagged six goals in 20 games in the Premier League.

The young striker has shown potential and is reportedly on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs thanks to his impressive performances.

Lampard came in to replace Rafa Benitez last month in the Everton dugout after the Toffees fell into a relegation battle. The former Blues manager has been out of work since he was sacked from Stamford Bridge in 2021. He will be hoping to improve on his managerial experience in the Premier League.

Chelsea plan summer transfer for Sevilla star Jules Kounde: Reports

Recent reports from the Telegraph suggest that the Blues are intent on signing defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer. Having been linked with the towering defender for a long time, the London side have always planned to bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge.

According to popular Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, the 23-year-old is currently the Blues' top target this summer. Romano also claims that Sevilla are already exploring centre-back options in the event that Kounde leaves Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Romano notes that Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos had been Chelsea's main target. But they will have to settle for Kounde because the Parisians won't sell their club captain.

